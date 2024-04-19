Highlights Leicester City's promotion push could be impacted by potential transfer of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Leicester City face plenty of pressure going into the final weeks of the Championship season.

Having at one point been 17 points clear at the top of the table, the Foxes have been hauled back by the chasing pack in the race for automatic promotion.

As a result, they are no longer certainties to secure an immediate promotion back to the Premier League, and may even have to face the lottery of the play-offs if they are to do that.

Given the importance of top-flight status from both a football and financial perspective - particularly for Leicester given the investigation they are now under for their spending in recent years - this is an opportunity they can ill afford to miss out on.

Another reason that they will be desperate to win promotion back to the Premier League, is to give them the best possible chance of retaining certain key players.

But with some, such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, they may struggle to do that regardless of what division they are in next season.

Dewsbury-Hall catching the eye at Leicester

Having stayed with Leicester following their relegation at the end of last season, Dewsbury-Hall has now enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Championship.

The 25-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in 41 league games for Leicester so far, proving a vital player in their promotion push.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 2023/24 Championship stats for Leicester City - per SofaScore Appearances 41 Goals 12 Expected Goals 9.96 Assists 13 Pass Success Rate 84% Dribble Success Rate 60% Duels Success rate 54% As of 19th April 2024

Indeed, that form recently saw him nominated for the EFL's Championship Player of the Year award.

Inevitably though, that form has seen him linked with other clubs in the lead up to the summer transfer window.

Now it seems as though the latest transfer claims around Tottenham, could be bad news for Leicester when it comes to the future of Dewsbury-Hall.

Knock-on effect could hurt Leicester

It is often the case that the impact of one potential transfer race, can then impact another while the market is open, and is something now ought to be fearing.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Tottenham are currently leading Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the race to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest.

If that does prove to be the case, it may turn into something of a problem for Leicester. Another recent report from The Daily Mirror had stated that while Gibbs-White is their top target, another player Newcastle are apparently watching this season is Dewsbury-Hall.

So if Tottenham do win the race to sign Gibbs-White from Forest this summer, it would stand to reason that Newcastle may make a move for Dewsbury-Hall at the same time.

The Leicester man is someone who can fill that attacking midfield role in the same way as Gibbs-White, so would be one who can cover a void in a position the Magpies want to strengthen.

He was also one of the brighter sparks for Leicester during their relegation from the Premier League last season, and has backed that up with his form for the Foxes in the current campaign.

That should give Newcastle further confidence about making this move, and their interest in a top-flight player such as Gibbs-White, suggests they ought to have the funds required available to pay for Dewsbury-Hall as well.

As a result, you do get the feeling that this latest Tottenham transfer update will have got more than a few nerves jangling around Leicester in the lead-up to this summer.