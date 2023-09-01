Highlights Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing Everton striker Tom Cannon, who had a successful loan spell at Preston North End last season.

Cannon may not get much game time if he stays at Everton, but he could have more opportunities at Leicester.

Middlesbrough and Norwich City have already made offers for Cannon.

Leicester City will launch a late bid for Everton striker Tom Cannon, according to last night's Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The Irishman hasn't been short of interest with "half" the Championship wanting him - and that isn't a massive surprise considering he enjoyed a wonderful loan spell at Preston North End during the second half of last season.

He registered an impressive eight goals in 20 league appearances for the Lilywhites under Ryan Lowe - but Cannon could potentially become the victim of his own success because the Toffees may not want to sanction a move away for him.

Although it wouldn't be the worst outcome in the world if he remained at Goodison Park, he may not win too much game time.

One side that could offer him more time on the pitch is Leicester, who have Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka at their disposal as forward options at this point along with Stephy Mavididi, who mainly operates out wide.

Although the Foxes already have three main options in this department, all three have been linked with moves away from the King Power Stadium, with Iheanacho and Daka the ones to be the subjects of speculation recently.

The latter two may have ambitions of returning to the Premier League sooner rather than late - and the potential arrival of Cannon could give Enzo Maresca the license to sanction a move away for one of the duo.

Who else is interested in Tom Cannon?

According to Nixon, Middlesbrough have made an offer for the striker but they aren't alone in submitting a bid, with Norwich City believed to have done the same.

Both of their bids don't come as a major shock considering they will be looking to replace Cameron Archer and Josh Sargent, with the latter sustaining an injury following his goal away at Huddersfield Town.

Unsurprisingly, Preston are still in the mix to recruit him as well, although you have to question whether they have the money to get either a loan or permanent deal over the line.

One side that could have the funds to secure his signature is Sunderland, who could generate deadline day fees for the likes of Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts.

Southampton are in the race too - and need more firepower following the departure of Nathan Tella.

Both Boro and Norwich are the ones that have made offers though - and Leicester are believed to be willing to fork out around £5m for extras to lure the 20-year-old to the King Power Stadium.

Would Leicester City, Middlesbrough or Norwich City be the best move for Tom Cannon?

Considering Boro have been crying out for an Archer replacement all summer, a move to the Riverside could mean he gets a very decent amount of game time and that's what he needs to prioritise.

He has to think of the longer term and if he can impress on Teesside, you would back him to be a regular starter there for the long term.

The Irishman isn't guaranteed the same amount of game time at Leicester or Norwich, although he will probably start regularly for the latter in the short term following Sargent's injury.

At Leicester, he may have to force his way past others in the pecking order but at the King Power Stadium, he may have a great chance of securing promotion.

He needs to prioritise game time at this stage though and this is why a move to Boro may be best.