Highlights Gabriel Pereira in demand: Leicester faces tough competition for the Portuguese defender this summer from clubs across Europe.

Leicester's January bid rejected: Gil Vicente refused a €5 million deal due to Pereira's importance to the team this season.

Pereira's potential: At 24, for £5m, Pereira could be a smart addition to Leicester's defensive lineup, drawing interest from top European clubs.

Leicester City are set to face stiff competition in the race to sign Gabriel Pereira this summer.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, the centre-back is attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe alongside Leicester.

The Foxes made an attempt to sign the Gil Vicente defender last January, but were unable to come to an agreement over a deal.

The 24-year-old has been a key figure for the Portuguese side in his second campaign with the club.

He has made 29 league appearances for the club this year as they sit 13th in the table (all stats from Fbref).

Gabriel Pereira - Gil Vicente league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals 2022-23 7 (4) 0 2023-24 29 4

Leicester face competition for Gabriel Pereira

Leicester made a January attempt to sign Pereira on loan with a €5 (£4.3) million purchase clause that would be triggered if the club gained promotion to the Premier League.

This was rejected due to Gil Vicente believing he was too important to the team to lose midway through the campaign.

The centre-back has continued to be an important figure in the team since, and is now gaining interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

According to reports, Leicester are expected to be joined by a host of clubs in pursuit of the defender.

Serie A side Udinese are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Pereira’s future. Portuguese clubs Benfica and Braga are both also keen on promoting the Brazilian to a side challenging at the top of the Liga Nos table. Meanwhile, Lyon are also weighing up a potential bid to sign the defender this summer.

Related Leicester City can feel confident in £14.5m outlay delivering after recent developments: View Wonderkid Abdul Fatawu will likely make a permanent move to Leicester City after a succesful loan spell. He will be one-to-watch in the Premier League

It has been claimed that it will take between €6 and 7 (£5.1 and 6) million to convince Gil Vicente to cash in on the player this summer.

Leicester's promotion impact on summer plans

Enzo Maresca’s team were placed under a registration ban by the EFL due to alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

However, it is understood that the top flight will not carry over that ban into the summer now that they have been promoted.

This will open the door for the Leicestershire outfit to pursue the defender, if they still see him as a viable addition to Maresca’s squad.

Leicester sealed promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt, having been relegated 12 months ago.

They clinched the Championship title, earning first place ahead of Ipswich Town by just one point.

The two sides will be joined in the Premier League by one of Leeds United, Southampton, West Brom or Norwich City.

Gabriel Pereira would be a smart signing

Leicester will likely be looking to strengthen their defensive options this summer even if all of their current players remain at the club.

Jannik Vestergaard is out of contract and Callum Doyle is set to return to Manchester City, which only further reinforces the need to add at the back.

Pereira has performed well in Portugal, and is now attracting interest from a lot of top European clubs, highlighting his potential.

At 24, and for a price of around £5 million, this could prove to be a very smart signing for Leicester if they can pull it off.