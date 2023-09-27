Highlights Wilfried Ndidi's decision to stay at Leicester City was influenced by new manager Enzo Maresca's vision and ideas that the player believed he could benefit from.

Leicester City should consider selling Ndidi due to the considerable number of midfield options they now have and the impending expiration of his contract.

On the other hand, Ndidi's experience and leadership qualities make him valuable to the team, especially if they achieve promotion, and his quality on and off the ball stands out in the Championship.

Leicester City have lived up to expectations as they have made an excellent start to Championship football.

The Foxes suffered a shock relegation last season, and it resulted in them seeing lots of players come and go in the summer transfer window.

One player that was probably expected to leave but didn’t was midfielder Wilfried Ndidi, as he’d been a top performer in the Premier League for a while.

There were several clubs linked with the Nigerian international, with Premier League side Nottingham Forest believed to have even agreed terms with the player before the close of the window, but a move never worked out.

The 26-year-old has since revealed that he knew he was never going to leave the King Power Stadium, as soon as Enzo Maresca arrived, he made it clear what he wanted and his ideas were something the player thought he could benefit from.

So, while it is good news the player has stayed at the club beyond the summer transfer window, Leicester do have a decision on their hands, as Ndidi is out of contract at the end of the season, and they need to weigh up whether to sell the player or keep him.

Why should Leicester City sell Wilfried Ndidi?

Leicester's changes during the summer has meant they do have a considerable number of options in the midfield area.

Harry Winks and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are regulars under Maresca and have shown they are more than capable at this level and in the Premier League.

While they also have Hamza Choudhury and Cesare Casadei, who are players who have been in and out of the team but have shown they can do a good job for Maresca.

Another standout reason why the club should maybe consider selling Ndidi in January is because his contract is coming to an end, and depending on how the club is doing, he may not be willing to sign a new contract.

Now, Leicester could take the risk and decide what to do at the end of the season, and it may be that the club allows him to leave for nothing anyway.

The concern would be that if Leicester don’t get promoted back to the Premier League this season, they can’t afford to have players on big wages at the club, and Ndidi will probably not want another season in the second tier.

Therefore, there are a few reasons for Leicester to consider when it comes to selling the midfielder.

Why should Leicester City keep Wilfried Ndidi?

You can probably consider Ndidi one of the more experienced players in the Leicester City dressing room.

The midfielder has been at the club since 2017, and while he is still fairly young, he has racked up a lot of appearances for the club. He can be a leading presence in the dressing room, especially when times get hard during the season.

He is the type of player that some of these younger Leicester players can look to and learn from, meaning he is trusted and reliable for Maresca.

Plus, given his performances in the top flight, you would have to say that it would be more beneficial for Leicester to have a player like Ndidi in their squad if they were to be promoted once again.

While you can also argue that staying with them in the Championship is just as important, his quality on the ball and off it makes him a standout player in this league.

While if Leicester were to sell the midfielder, it is unlikely they are going to get a large fee for the player.