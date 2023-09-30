For fans of many Championship clubs, one potential new ground they may be able to visit during the 2023/24 season, is Leicester City's King Power Stadium.

The Foxes find themselves back in the second-tier of English football this season, following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the previous campaign.

That comes after a nine-year stay in the top-flight, during which time they of course lifted both the Premier League and FA Cup titles.

Given they were playing at that level for such a period of time, there may be fans of certain clubs in the Championship, who have not yet had the chance to visit the Foxes' home ground.

If they are to make that trip during the current campaign, it is likely some of them will be keen to grab some food and drinks before they head into the ground for the match.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the pubs surrounding the King Power Stadium that are available to away fans - and of course Leicester City fans themselves - on the day of a game.

What pubs around the King Power Stadium welcome away fans?

There are a number of pubs near to the King Power Stadium that will accomodate away fans on matchdays.

One of these is the Counting House, which is based on Freemens Common Road, near to the Morrisons Supermarket, which includes all the normal facilities, and welcomes a mix of both home and away fans, although depending on the opposition, it will sometimes be restricted to Leicester fans only.

Another option for away fans in Leicester is the Westcotes Constitutional Club, which does not charge for entry, and is family-friendly.

If you are travelling by train, there are also options when exiting the station via the main entrance. Turning to the left and a cross to the other side will take you to The Hind, which is described as a basic pub, although it does offer real Ales.

By contrast, a turn to the right before crossing the road and taking a left onto Granby Street will get you to a Wetherspoons pub known as the Last Plantagenet.

For those who may want to head into Leicester City centre, there is the Kings Head on King Street, around a 15-20 minute from the King Power Stadium.

Are there pubs just for Leicester City fans near the King Power Stadium?

Inevitably, there are some pubs in and around the King Power Stadium that will only accept Leicester City supporters on matchdays.

One pubs which is strictly for home fans only, is The F Bar. Meanwhile, despite being located across the road from the away end at the ground, Symphony Rooms is another pub that is designated for Leicester fans only.

Even so, there are plenty of options for both Leicester and away fans near the King Power Stadium, while depending on the opposition, alcohol may also be served alongside other food and drink inside the ground itself on a matchday.