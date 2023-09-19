Leicester City eye another three points in another challenging contest against Norwich City.

The Foxes aim to maintain their early promotion push as they take the trip to Carrow Road to face the high-flying Canaries.

Enzo Maresca's side have needed no adjustment period upon relegation and have immediately adapted to the challenge, winning their opening four league games, including an opening weekend win in the M69 Derby over Coventry City.

Despite suffering defeat to Hull City prior to the international break, the Midlands side bounced back in style with a 4-1 win against Southampton at St Mary's, as Jamie Vardy and Wilfried Ndidi grabbed their first league goals of the campaign.

Now set for another tough fixture against David Wagner's Norwich, the Leicester boss will be without some first-team personnel for the midweek clash.

What is the latest Leicester City team news?

Summer signing Tom Cannon will have to wait to make his debut after signing for around £7.5 million from Everton last month.

The 20-year-old enjoyed his first serious test at senior level last term, scoring eight goals in 20 Championship matches on loan at Preston and is seen as a long-term option for the Foxes.

Maresca outlined the striker has picked up a stress fracture in his back and will not be available for some time.

Speaking to official club media, he said: "At the moment, he’s not training with us, so it will be quite long. It’s very similar to Dennis Praet’s injury. It’s a stress fracture in his back. We still don’t know how long. He hasn’t trained in any session with us."

Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet, meanwhile, remains out of action with the same injury, playing just three times so far this season.

The 29-year-old assisted Kieran Dewsbury-Hall's equaliser against Coventry City on the opening weekend but has not featured since the 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town over a month ago.

What are Leicester City's chances against Norwich City?

Norwich's remarkable home form will likely be a cause for concern for anyone in the division, winning all three of their outings against Hull City, Millwall and Stoke City, putting them top of the charts for their record at Carrow Road.

Overall, the Canaries find themselves in fourth place with four wins and one draw from their opening six fixtures, while boasting the best attacking return in the division with 15 goals scored - young star Jonathan Rowe leading the charge with four to his name.

As such, Leicester cannot afford for any complacency or sloppy moves when building from the back with David Wagner's side looking to pounce - and most likely punish - any opportunity they hand them.

Nevertheless, the Foxes will be confident in their own abilities down the other end, topping the away form with three wins from three and sending a statement to the rest of the league with a convincing 4-1 display against a recently-relegated Southampton.

With the likes of Stephy Mavididi, Jamie Vardy and Kasey McAteer all looking to get in on the act, the hosts will need to be at their best after showing their defensive vulnerabilities, conceding four against the Saints earlier this season.