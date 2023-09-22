Unlike a lot of relegated Premier League sides, Leicester City have taken no time at all to establish themselves in the Championship.

New manager, Enzo Maresca has his side firing on all cylinders this season. They have played nine matches in all competitions, and won eight.

The Foxes' only league defeat came just before the first international break. They faced Hull City at the King Power Stadium and fell short thanks to a first-half Liam Delap strike, despite having 21 total shots.

Other than that, City have registered six league triumphs that have them within the automatic promotion places, beating the likes of Norwich City, Coventry City and Southampton.

Alongside their league success, Leicester have also maintained a perfect record in the Carabao Cup. They dispatched Burton Albion in the first round, and Tranmere Rovers in the second, however, their toughest test is still to come. The Midlands side will be pitted against Liverpool in the competition next week.

Before that, they take on Bristol City, so we have taken a look at the latest team news and listed players who could potentially miss out.

Conor Coady

Conor Coady was one of Leicester's marquee captures this summer. The defender, who has ten caps for the England national team, joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee that could rise to £8.5 million, according to TalkSPORT.

He is yet to make an appearance for his new club after sustaining a foot injury in pre-season that has sidelined him ever since. However, he is very close to making his debut.

Speaking to Leicestershire Live, new manager, Maresca, assessed the risk of including Coady at the weekend. He said: “He’s getting better day by day. It’s been eight weeks, nine weeks, a long injury."

"We are going to try step by step to bring him back at 100 percent. Could [start], but at the same time it could be a risk. It’s not safe. The target is to bring him step by step and don’t take any risks and give him the chance to be 100 percent fit.”

Tom Cannon

Tom Cannon is another of the new recruits that is set to miss out on Saturday. It was known by the Leicester hierarchy that to Republic of Ireland youth international was dealing with an ongoing back injury.

In his pre-Norwich press conference, the Foxes' Italian manager explained that he could be out for "quite a long time", but is not too downhearted. He also stated that Cannon is a "long term investment" and that it means the side "don't need him" at the moment.

Dennis Praet

Midfielder Dennis Praet has featured in just two matches so far this season, and his period on the treatment table, caused by a muscle injury, looks set to continue.

Fortunately, Leicester are in no need to rush the Belgian back as their reinforcements in that area of the pitch are amongst the Championship's great.

The summer transfer window saw Maresca add Cesare Casadei to his squad, alongside Harry Winks, who completed a permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur.