Highlights Leicester City has had an impressive start to their Championship season, with eight wins and one loss in nine matches.

Kasey McAteer, who got injured during the Blackburn match, will be out for around four-six weeks.

Leicester City will be without five first team players, including Dennis Praet, for their upcoming match against Preston North End. Kick-off is at 19:45.

With just one defeat from their opening nine matches, Leicester City could not have asked for much of a better start to life back in the Championship.

Indeed, whilst relegation from the Premier League was a huge disappointment for all involved, it has to be said that so far, the Foxes have handled it incredibly well.

In nine league matches, for example, Maresca's side have won eight, and lost just one, leaving them towards the top of the league standings at this early stage of the season.

Last time out, the Foxes were emphatic winners on the scoreline in the end, defeating Blackburn Rovers 4-1 away at Ewood Park.

There could be a sterner test on Wednesday evening, though, with the Foxes set to host Preston North End.

Preston themselves have had a very strong start to the season, and are just two places behind the Foxes in third heading into the midweek fixtures.

Ryan Lowe's side have lost and drawn their last two, though, so perhaps Leicester are getting to play them at the right time. Only time will tell.

Ahead of that match, though, Enzo Maresca has been speaking to the media in his regular press conference, during which he offered an injury update on a number of Leicester City players.

Below, we have rounded up the latest Foxes injury news.

What is the latest Leicester City injury news?Kasey McAteer

The first player that Enzo Maresca discussed at the press conference was Kasey McAteer.

The 21-year-old lasted just 18 minutes on the pitch away at Blackburn on Sunday after coming on as a substitute, pulling up with a hamstring injury.

Unfortunately, Maresca confirmed that he is now set to be out for multiple weeks.

“It will be between four and six weeks,” Maresca explained to the media, via LeicestershireLive.

“Kasey McAteer is top scorer, that means we are in big trouble!

“We are unhappy because he was doing very well. He is a great guy, happy and hungry. It’s a shame for him.

"It’s just for six weeks, but probably it’s a good time for him to have some rest after a good start. He will be back soon with us."

Which Leicester City players are set to miss the Preston clash?

Aside from discussing McAteer, Maresca confirmed that there are no fresh injury concerns for the Foxes heading into tonight's match.

This means that the club will be without five first team players for the match, including McAteer.

Dennis Praet is one of the names set to miss out with a back injury of some sort.

Maresca confirmed that the Belgian is not yet close to returning, either.

"Dennis [Praet], I don’t know exactly, but I think in four weeks he can start. But not with us, he can start running,” the Foxes boss explained.

Elsewhere, other players are set to miss out for the Foxes, too.

Jannik Vestergaard is out through suspension, Tom Cannon has a back issue, and Callum Doyle is out with a long-term knee injury.

What time is kick-off between Leicester City and Preston North End?

The highly anticipated Championship clash between Leicester City and Preston North End is set to take place on Wednesday 4th October at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Kick-off for the match is scheduled for 19:45 in the United Kingdom.