Leicester City take on Cardiff City in the Championship at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the second tier for the Foxes, with three consecutive victories in league and cup.

After a 2-1 win at home to Coventry City on the opening weekend and a 2-0 victory at Burton Albion to secure their progression to the second round of Carabao Cup last week, Enzo Maresca's side beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

It was a game short of attacking quality, but Leicester won it through Stephy Mavididi's 73rd-minute strike, his first goal since his £6.4 million move from Montpellier this summer.

Performances have not always been convincing so far this campaign, but should they beat the Bluebirds this weekend, it will be the first time in the club's history that they have won their opening four games of a season.

They face a Cardiff side who will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

As the countdown to kick-off continues, we looked at which Leicester players could miss the game.

Which Leicester City players are set to miss the Cardiff City match?

Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen was a big-money addition for the Foxes this summer, arriving at the King Power Stadium from Danish side Brondby for a fee of £6 million.

Hermansen started in the victory over Coventry on the opening weekend, impressing on his debut with some good saves, but he sustained a quad injury in training after the game against the Sky Blues and has missed the last two matches.

The 23-year-old could return against Cardiff on Saturday, with Maresca revealing that he will be assessed ahead of the game.

"We have a session this afternoon and it depends how he is in the session," Maresca told LeicestershireLive.

"Then we’ll take a decision."

Jakub Stolarczyk deputised between the sticks in the previous two games and he is likely to retain his place if Hermansen is unavailable again.

Defender Conor Coady is yet to feature for Leicester after his move from Everton this summer for a fee of £7.5 million, which will rise to £8.5 million if the Foxes are promoted.

Coady picked up a foot injury in pre-season and will be out until the end of September.

Another player who will be sidelined for the game against the Bluebirds is midfielder Kasey McAteer.

The 21-year-old came through the Foxes academy and after spending the second half of last season on loan with League Two side AFC Wimbledon, he has been handed an opportunity in the first team at the King Power Stadium, starting against Coventry on the opening weekend.

McAteer missed the victory at Huddersfield on Saturday after sustaining an injury and he will again be unavailable this weekend, but Maresca will be boosted by the return of defender Victor Kristiansen.

"Victor (Kristiansen) is back, Conor Coady is still out, Kasey McAteer is still out and that’s all. They are still doing some checks. It’s some problem in his foot. Hopefully next week, in 10 days, in two weeks, I don’t know, he can be back with us," Maresca said.