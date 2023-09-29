Leicester City were among the favourites to win promotion from the Championship in 2023-24 before a ball had even been kicked, and they are now starting to show why that was the case.

The Foxes were able to keep plenty of last season's squad around that were relegated from the Premier League, but inexperienced head coaches like Enzo Maresca aren't always guaranteed to get off to flying starts - regardless of what players they have as options.

With seven victories and just one defeat though so far in league action, it's safe to say that things are going rather swimmingly for the Italian at the King Power Stadium.

Last time out, Leicester narrowly got past Bristol City 1-0 on home soil thanks to a Jamie Vardy penalty, but this weekend they are on their travels as they have an early kick-off on Sunday afternoon to contend with, where they will face Jon Dahl Tomasson's Blackburn Rovers side at Ewood Park.

1 Which Leicester City players are missing the match against Blackburn Rovers?

Maresca has the majority of his squad available minus a few long-term injuries that were already known about, but his defensive options have suffered a significant blow with the loss of Callum Doyle.

The young centre-back, who signed on loan from Man City in the summer transfer window and has been playing on the left-hand side of defence, starting in every single Championship fixture so far this season.

However, he was withdrawn from action last weekend against Bristol City at half-time and one of the worst case scenarios has occurred, with Maresca confirming that Doyle will be on the sidelines for at least 12 weeks.

“It will be between 12 and 16 weeks,” Maresca said, per LeicestershireLive.

“I said in the press conference before Liverpool that he is the only player, being left-footed… We have been unlucky.

“We have Wilfred and Cesare, Kiernan and Yunus, Jamie and Kele, Abdul, Macca, Stephy, Marc, many wingers, but in that position, he was the only one, so we have been unlucky.

"We will try to find a solution. Against Liverpool, JJ (James Justin) did very well, the same against Bristol City. He could be a solution.”

The only two other known absentees for Leicester ahead of this weekend's action are Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet and new signing Tom Cannon, with both suffering from back stress fractures.

Praet started the 2023-24 season in Maresca's squad, but after starting against Huddersfield in August he suffered the back injury that has kept him on the sidelines ever since.

And Cannon has suffered similar, although he did not actually sustain his damage whilst a City player.

Having made a cameo Premier League appearance for former club Everton last month against Wolves, Cannon signed for the Foxes on deadline day, but did so carrying the injury that he picked up on the Toffees' training pitch.

It may now be months before the striker makes his City debut, although he was clearly a long-term investment by the club and there is no rush to get him back with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho able to lead the line.