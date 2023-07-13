In what has been a summer of change at Leicester City, Enzo Maresca continues to find additions to his squad who are expected by many to regain their Premier League status at the first time of asking.

Having already made the additions of experienced pro's Conor Coady and Harry Winks, the new boss is eager to add strength in depth, and reports have surfaced linking the Foxes with Brøndby goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Leicester City linked with Danish shot-stopper

Hermansen becomes the latest player linked with a move to the King Power Stadium, as per reports from the Daily Mail (via Sky Sports).

Another report from Danish news outlet B.T. suggests that the reason the Dane didn't feature in Brøndby's pre-season fixture against fellow Championship outfit Swansea City was due to initial reports linking him with a move to a then 'unnamed club' which has since been revealed as the Foxes.

The aforementioned link states that Leicester have made an initial bid, which is reportedly in the region of £7m. Discussions have reached no further point at this stage, but it is believed that all parties remain in dialogue in order to sanction a deal for the 23-year-old.

Who is Mads Hermansen?

The keeper has had a steady progression in his career to date, despite only being at one professional club.

Having made the move to the 'Drengene fra Vestegnen' in the summer of 2015 as a youngster from third division outfit Næsby Boldklub, Hermansen progressed through the ranks at the Brøndby Stadion before becoming a part of the club's first team setup in the leadup to the 2019/20 campaign.

He made his debut for the club in a Danish Cup victory against Ledøje-Smørum in the early stages of the following 2020/21 season, as he found himself deputising for German keeper Marvin Schwäbe. Despite Brøndby ending their 16-year wait to be crowned Danish Superliga champions, Hermansen didn't make a single league appearance.

However, he found himself as the club's starting goalkeeper the following season, making 29 league appearances as well as featuring seven times in the UEFA Champions League play-off rounds and Europa League group stages, although Brøndby would eventually finish bottom of their respective group.

The following season, Hermansen continued where he left off and was subsequently named as Brøndby's Player of the Year for the entirety of 2022.

These performances also caught the eye of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, who flew out to Denmark to cast an eye over the keeper in early April, but no further talks with the Clarets materialised.

He was also called up for the most recent Euro 2024 Qualifiers by Kasper Hjulmand, but didn't feature in the starting eleven.

Is this a good move for Leicester City?

This potential signing is an intriguing one for Leicester, who already have two goalkeepers with previous spells of regular Championship football in the form of fellow Danish international Daniel Iverson and Danny Ward.

It was well documented that Leicester's defensive record in the Premier League was dreadful, only keeping one clean sheet from November 12th until the final game of the season.

This signing does represent the change which Enzo Maresca is looking to implement across pre-season as he faces a rebuilding job, and with Hermansen's progression so far throughout his career it could prove to be an astute signing for the price of just £7m.