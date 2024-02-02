Highlights Leicester City has had an impressive season so far, leading the Championship table with 69 points and a chance to break the record for the highest points tally in English professional football.

Despite their success, head coach Enzo Maresca is frustrated with fan criticism of his style of play and has threatened to leave the club if there are doubts about his approach.

Losing Maresca could be detrimental to Leicester's chances of survival in the Premier League, as his possession-based style of play has been effective and may be difficult to replace.

Despite Leicester City moving three points clear at the top of the Championship table following their win over Swansea City on Tuesday evening, some fans were still not happy.

And that frustration seemingly boiled over at full-time for head coach Enzo Maresca, who threatened to leave the club over the fan response to his style of play.

Leicester City league position

After 29 games of the season, the Foxes have amassed a staggering 69 points following their relegation from the Premier League last term, winning 22 of those fixtures in total.

They are the division's highest scorers, tightest defence, the best home and away record, and play a brand of football similar to what has been instilled within the club since Brendan Rodgers took over in 2019.

And to top it off, Maresca's side are not only on course for promotion, but to eclipse the highest-ever points tally in English professional football, Reading’s 106 in 2006.

The Foxes could further increase their advantage this weekend, making the short trip to face Stoke City, but face arguably the toughest fixture compared to their promotion rivals as Ipswich Town travel to Preston North End with Southampton facing bottom club, Rotherham United.

Before the season had even kicked off, the Italian called for patience from supporters as he oversaw a rebuild of the club and introduced a new style of play. From some fans, keen on a more entertaining, high-intensity, less controlled display, Maresca has not been afforded that patience.

Enzo Maresca threatens to leave Leicester City

Since his arrival in the East Midlands, Maresca has routinely appealed to supporters to get behind his team and create an atmosphere to help them earn big results, and he did so again before the clash with Luke Williams' side.

But, he suggested afterwards that some fans are taking for granted what his side are achieving.

Speaking to LeicestershireLive, he said: “Probably the people, they think it’s easy to win games, but it’s not easy,” Maresca said in his post-match press conference. “I just want to remind that we have played 34 official games and we have won 26. That is a huge number and probably the people they think it’s easy to win games. But it’s not like this.

“You can feel the fans when they’re not happy. Probably some people they take some things for granted. But it’s not like this. Twenty-six wins out of 34. It’s something unbelievable. Probably when you win, win, win at home, and you continue to win, people think it’s easy. But it’s not easy.

“I arrive in this club to play with this idea. The moment there is some doubt about the idea, the day after, I will leave. It’s so clear. No doubts.

“We have won 26 of 34, a huge number. If people think it’s easy and take it for granted, it’s not like this. Huge respect for the players and the effort they are doing. Hopefully we can reach and give our fans the right joy at the end of the season.”

A risk to lose Enzo Maresca ahead of potential Premier League return

While there are still 15 games of the season remaining, it would be an implosion of catastrophic proportions if Maresca's side were unable to gain automatic promotion from the Championship this season.

The main ingredient to survive in the Premier League is having a consistent, well-managed group of players, and parting company with their coach at the end of the season could prove to be detrimental to their survival hopes before a ball is even kicked.

While the Italian's style of football is not to every fans liking, the most important thing is that it is getting results, and dominant ones at that.

This season, Leicester have averaged 63% possession and over two goals per game, managing to score 59 goals, and conceding just 23 - that is not just down to the players, but also down the coach.

And if the Foxes were to go their separate ways with Maresca, it would be difficult to hire a like-for-like replacement who would implement the same style the players are used to that has brought them so much reward this season.

Losing Maresca would be a huge blow to Leicester City upon their Premier League return, and his possession-based style of play seems already well-equipped for English football's top flight.