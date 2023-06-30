The recent FIFA under-20's World Cup may have unearthed a new star in the form of Cesare Casadei.

Even though Casadei is no secret, having been signed by Chelsea from Inter Milan last summer, he has yet to show his full self in senior football, having been sent on loan to Reading of the Championship back in January for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Casadei experienced the struggle of relegation for the very first time as he appeared 15 times for the Royals, scoring once, and he played in just one victory during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

It was hard for the 20-year-old to show his true form in a struggling Reading side though, as evidenced with his explosion at the under-20's World Cup for Italy.

The young central midfielder scored seven times and assisted a further two goals for Italy, which earned him not only the Golden Boot but also the Golden Ball award for the best player of the competition.

Casadei has gained significant attention because of his performances in that particular sphere, with one club rumoured to be keen being Leicester City.

Their new head coach Enzo Maresca is Italian and according to Gianluca Di Marzio, he wants to sign Casedei on loan for the 2023-24 season.

However, that move could already be a no-go.

What is the latest on Cesare Casadei's situation?

According to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have a plan for Casadei going into the new season - and it doesn't involve a move to a Championship side.

The Blues want Casadei to be playing either Premier League football or to be plying his trade in his home nation in Serie A, so that would rule out a switch to the King Power Stadium this summer.

It is clear that Chelsea have big plans for Casadei following his move a year ago, but his performances for Italy's under-20's have seemingly accelerated his development plan.

What next for Leicester City?

Casadei would have been an exciting addition for City - even though he didn't do an awful lot for Reading in the Championship last season.

It's clear though that Casadei has plenty of talent and Maresca clearly rates him highly, but he has other options to choose from right now.

Harry Winks is expected to arrive from Tottenham Hotspur and the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Wilfred Ndidi, Nampalys Mendy and Boubakary Soumare are all still on the books.

So, unless a couple of departures occur then there's no desperate need to add to the engine room providing Winks signs, but that situation may change throughout the summer.