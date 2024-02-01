Leicester City have been chasing Italian international midfielder Stefano Sensi throughout January, and a big update has arrived concerning the saga.

Sensi was a known top priority for Enzo Maresca, and not only have Leicester been looking to try and bring in the midfielder, but they've also had to keep clubs from trying to pinch one of their own top players in that area of the pitch..

The Athletic had reported that Brighton & Hove Albion had made a £20 million bid for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, but it fell below the apparent asking price that the Foxes had set.

Fans will have been happy to see the reports from the Daily Mail stating that Dewsbury-Hall wanted to stay in Leicestershire, and with the club that he's been with since he was eight-years-old.

What they will be less happy about is the latest news surrounding the club's top midfield transfer target.

Leicester City's deal for Stefano Sensi has collapsed

The deal between Leicester City and Inter Milan is now understood to be off, as per John Percy of The Telegraph.

The journalist added that the Italian had passed a medical test earlier in the day, and everything was ready to go on his side of things, but that the two clubs involved in the deal just could not agree on the terms of the loan.

Italian transfer expertFabrizio Romano added further specifics to the story; he said that the issue was over the loan fee and how it would be paid.

Romano had previously said that the deal was going to be completed on the 29th January, with a €500,000 (£475,000) up-front loan fee, and a €2 million (£1.7 million) option to buy if the club were to get promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Alas, after much speculation and reporting throughout the day, Maresca will not be getting his hands on the midfielder that he so desired in this window.

Sensi will return to Milan on Friday, as per Romano.

Leicester have missed out on a great deal

Getting a player of Sensi's calibre and experience for less than £2.25 million, if Leicester do end up getting promoted, would have been an absolute bargain.

He hasn't had as many opportunities this season for the nerazzuri, but his 2022/23 campaign with Monza proved his quality.

Stefano Sensi's 2022/23 season with Monza Games Played 28 Starts 21 Goals 3 Assists 1 Average match rating 7.03/10 Pass accuracy (%) 87 Stats taken from Sofascore

One thing that would have concerned fans had he signed would have been his injury record.

Sensi missed a large chunk of games in September and October, and he was also injured close to the end of last season too - but that is the sort of thing that Leicester can afford to look over a bit when you have their depth, and the reported fees that were on the table.

It's not clear from Romano or Percy's reports on which side, specifically, the deal fell down on.

If Leicester were being particular and weren't willing to pay a less than £2.25 million total package for a player with international experience though, then serious questions have to be asked.