Jamie Vardy has brought his mischievous side out once again after winding up Tottenham fans with a reference to their shambolic title challenge in the 2015/16 Premier League season.

The Foxes have been relegated to the Championship this season, but a decent start to the season has seen them win five of their opening six games - barring a defeat to Hull City, they'd have won all six. But it's their Premier League era which fans will continue to remind other fans of, especially with their FA Cup win and, of course, the top-flight title win against all the odds in 2016.

It was a miraculous win that likely won't be repeated again for quite some time, especially given that other teams missed a huge opportunity to win the league with second place claiming just 71 points.

But Vardy hasn't stopped to remind Tottenham fans that they scuppered their chances of silverware by taking to a stage over the weekend on the microphone, claiming that Spurs 'had no bottle' that season, which saw him win the Premier League Golden Boot amongst other accolades in a fairytale ending.

The Leicester striker, who scored after just 21 seconds against Southampton on Friday evening in the 4-1 win, attended Radio 2's ‘Party in the Park’ in Leicester, which featured the likes of Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley, Jason Donovan and James Blunt.

But a video on Twitter showed that Vardy was a surprise addition to the stage, taking the microphone - much to the adoration of the hometown Foxes. The club legend, as mischievous as ever, then said: “Where are the Tottenham fans?”, to which there was a brief pause and a period of boos as the crowd waited with baited breath for the striker's punchline.

And the striker delivered without being fazed, stating: “Still got no bottle then!” He made a swift exit by welcoming Vernon Kay onto the stage - quite the weekend of endearment for the Foxes man.

Why did Jamie Vardy mention Tottenham Hotspur whilst on stage?

In a much happier era for Leicester fans, 2015-16 was a season that saw them win the Premier League, but only after battling Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal for the title in that spell.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men finished third after being second for the majority of the season, prompting a chant from Arsenal fans gloating that Tottenham came second in a ‘two-horse race’.

But of course, it was Vardy and his Leicester team-mates who had the final laugh by winning the top-flight for the first time in the club's history.

Tottenham did go on a six-game winning streak in the league throughout January and February to spark some fears into the Leicester ranks, though just four wins in 11 games towards the end of the season saw them finish 11 points behind Leicester. If they’d won just four more games, the Foxes wouldn’t have won the title and glory would've ended up in the white half of north London.