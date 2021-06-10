Leicester City strike transfer breakthrough as deal with Championship club gathers pace

Preston North End are closing in on a major signing after agreeing a deal for Daniel Iversen, according to reports from LancsLive.

The Lilywhites are putting plans in place as they look ahead to the new Championship season and target a potential push towards the top half of the table and beyond.

If Frankie McAvoy’s side are to stand any chance of challenging then they’ll need to improve their squad and that’s something that they’re clearly pressing on with.

Reports from the Lancashire Post revealed last week revealed that Preston were hoping to tie up three deals for Sepp van den Berg, Liam Lindsay and Daniel Iversen.

Iversen actually spent the second half of last season on loan at Deepdale, featuring in 23 occasions and conceding just 25 goals along the way.

With regular first team football seen as a key priority for the 23-year-old it seems that the Leicester City man will be allowed to move back to Lancashire in order to help the club in the Championship this term.

If a deal does get done it will be Preston’s second signing of the summer.

Reports from the Lancashire Post claimed that Lindsay and van den Berg were closing in on a deal – with the former finalising that switch from Stoke City on Wednesday.

The ultimate 2021 Preston North End quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 Where are Preston North End based? Merseyside Lancashire Tyne and Wear Essex

The verdict

What a great signing this will be for Preston North End.

Daniel Iversen was hugely impressive after making the move to Deepdale last season and that’s why the club were so keen to bring him back.

It’s clear that the pathway into the first team fold with Leicester City is blocked and so for the 23-year-old to move to the Championship makes perfect sense for the player and his development.

Fans will certainly be hoping that the towering goalkeeper can help them to enjoy a much more consistent season next term.