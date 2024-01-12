Highlights Leicester City are attempting to sign Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi, a potential audacious move given his previous pedigree.

Sensi's contract runs out in June, and Leicester see his acquisition as good business, especially with their position in the Championship.

The fee for Sensi is rumored to be only €2m, and the addition is much-needed as Leicester midfield general Wilfried Ndidi is injured.

Leicester City are looking to add Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi to their ranks, as reported by a plethora of news outlets in recent days.

Many outsiders have given an eye-opening reaction to this particular development, as the 28-year-old was purchased by the Italian giants on an initial loan deal back in 2019, but exercised an estimated €25m buyout clause inserted in his contract to make his San Siro move permanent from Serie A rivals Sassuolo.

Carlton Palmer reacts to "ambitious" Leicester City transfer plan

It has been no secret that some of Leicester's transfer dealings perhaps wouldn't look out of place in the Premier League, as was shown with the addition of Harry Winks last summer.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit Carlton Palmer has described this potential coup as audacious, given Sensi's previous pedigree back in his homeland.

"Leicester City are keen to sign Inter Milan's out of favour midfielder Stefano Sensi," Palmer began. "It's an audacious bid to take the Italian international and former Sassuolo midfielder.

"The manager, Enzo Maresca, is a big fan of his. He spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Sampdoria, as well as spending last season with Monza," he added.

"His contract runs out at the end of June, and Leicester are keen on bringing in midfield players. This is one, albeit an audacious bid, but he's out of favour and not playing at the minute."

Palmer went on to claim that Leicester's current position in the table could ultimately be the deciding factor in Sensi's thought process, with a potential shot of Premier League football.

"With Leicester being so clear ahead in the Championship, the player will be looking at the potential of Premier League football next season. At 28 years of age, it's a good piece of business if they are able to pull it off."

The latest on Stefano Sensi's potential move

It seems that Sensi's move to the King Power Stadium is edging further in the right direction as far as the Foxes are concerned, with the fee touted at just €2m, as per Gazzetto Della Sport via Sport Witness.

The move presents the midfielder with a whole new challenge, as he is yet to pursue a permanent move outside his native Italy in his career to date, with the only differing case being a two-year loan spell with Victor San Marino between 2013 and 2015, whilst still under contract with Cesena.

The addition will also be much-needed, as despite Leicester's imperious position at the top of the table, the Foxes' midfield general Wilfried NdidI has sustained an injury, ultimately leading to his withdrawal from Nigeria's AFCON squad.

Next up for Leicester City

The Foxes will be hoping a deal for the nine-time Italy international can be completed as soon as possible, with Maresca's men featuring in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off this weekend.

Leicester make the 24-mile trip west to face Mark Robins' resurgent Coventry side with a mouthwatering M69 Derby in prospect.