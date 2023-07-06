Fabrizio Romano has clarified that state of play regarding Newcastle United’s pursuit of Harvey Barnes.

Writing in his Caught Offside column, the journalist has broken down the details surrounding the Magpies’ chase of a Leicester City transfer agreement.

Newcastle have appeared as the favourites to sign the 25-year-old in recent weeks, but Romano has claimed that the two clubs have yet to reach an advanced stage in talks over the player.

What is the latest news surrounding Harvey Barnes’ Leicester City future?

The Chronicle Live have reported that the Foxes are currently playing hard ball over a potential fee for the winger.

Barnes has come through the academy at Leicester, making him a fan favourite at the King Power Stadium.

The forward has been a key player since making his breakthrough into the first team squad in 2018.

He has played a significant role in the team earning Europa League qualification, as well as a historic FA Cup triumph in 2021.

The England international also has two-years remaining on his current contract, which means there is no need for the Championship side to sell this summer.

Those factors have combined for Leicester to give Barnes a valuation of £50 million.

Who is interested in signing Harvey Barnes?

Eddie Howe’s side face competition to sign the Leicester forward this summer.

West Ham, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have all been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old.

However, Romano has claimed that Spurs have now pulled out of the race for Barnes following their agreement to sign Manor Solomon on a free transfer this summer.

That leaves the door open for Newcastle, who lost out on signing James Maddison to the north London club already in this transfer window.

It is also understood that Newcastle’s qualification for the Champions League could be a decisive factor in determining Barnes’ future, with the club hoping that can persuade him to move to St. James’ Park.

But the future of Allan Saint-Maximin may yet determine whether Newcastle can continue their pursuit of Barnes, with the Magpies needing to sell in order to fund the move.

Howe has already added Sandro Tonali to his squad in a £52 million deal with AC Milan, but that has ultimately spent up a lot of the club’s transfer budget for this window, meaning the negotiations for Barnes will depend on any outgoings.

Could a deal for Sandro Tonali have an impact on a potential deal for James Maddison?

Is Harvey Barnes worth £50 million amid Newcastle United chase?

Leicester were only able to earn £40 million in the deal to sell Maddison to Spurs, which was less than the offers they received 12 months prior for the playmaker.

Relegation to the Championship has weakened their negotiating position considerably.

But Barnes’ contract status does give them some leeway in discussions, so it is possible they can convince someone to pay £50 million for the forward.

Barnes is a proven Premier League player that has a lot of experience competing at a high level.

This makes him an obvious target as there is little risk involved in making this move as we know what he is capable of in the top flight.