The potential opportunity to play in the Champions League is a key reason why Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is keen to make the move to Newcastle United, according to Football Insider.

The Foxes' star recorded 13 league goals last season but that wasn't enough to prevent his side from being relegated to the Championship despite their final-day victory against West Ham United.

Barnes got himself on the scoresheet that day and if Leicester had remained afloat in the Premier League, his goal would have reinforced his importance to the team.

He is arguably Leicester's main star now with Youri Tielemans and James Maddison both departing the club, with the former leaving on the expiration of his contract and the latter joining Tottenham Hotspur for a big fee.

Newcastle failed in their previous quest to sign Maddison - but they could now succeed in this race for Barnes with the player keen on the move.

Why is Harvey Barnes keen on a move to Newcastle United?

Not only is the player keen to make this switch because he could play in the Champions League - but he is also wanting to move because he would have the opportunity to work with Eddie Howe.

Howe did an excellent job with AFC Bournemouth before his departure from the Vitality Stadium, then taking some time out of management before jumping back in at Newcastle as Steve Bruce's successor.

Securing a top-four finish with the Magpies at the end of last term, that was a great achievement considering the strength of other teams in the top flight and he will be hoping to build on that next season.

Barnes is keen to be part of the project after being attracted to it - and with the Tyneside outfit ready to launch a bid - the Englishman could get his wish.

What is the latest on Newcastle United's pursuit of Harvey Barnes?

The Daily Mail believes the Magpies are preparing to submit a £25m offer for Barnes.

That isn't a huge amount of money considering the player still has two years left on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

He was also an integral player for the Foxes last season, so it wouldn't be a surprise if this saga drags on throughout much of the summer before an agreement is finally reached.

Newcastle do need to be careful though - because others are in the race and could seal the 25-year-old from under their noses.

Should Harvey Barnes be keen on a switch to Newcastle United?

You can understand why Barnes would be more than happy to make this move - because Newcastle are a club on the up.

He isn't guaranteed to start every week but considering how many competitions the Magpies will be in next season, he should get plenty of opportunities to shine.

The chance to play with quite a few world-class players should also help his development and that will be important - because he still has plenty of time left in his career to improve.

Barnes could become a real hero at the King Power Stadium by staying and guiding his team back to the top tier.

But the player deserves to be operating at the highest level and this is why he should certainly be open to a switch to Tyneside if the move is right for him and his family.