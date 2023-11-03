Highlights Leicester City has been the standout team in the Championship this season, and another win over Leeds United will extend their lead over third place.

Leicester City will be looking to stretch their winning run this weekend as they face Leeds United in a mouth-watering clash.

The Foxes have been the standout performers in the Championship this season, and another win over Leeds will stretch their 14-point gap to third place.

There was a lot of unpredictability when it came to Leicester in the summer, as the club saw several first-team players leave and a new manager come into the building who had no managerial experience in England.

However, none of that has stopped the Foxes from cruising to victories in the league, and already in November, they look on course to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Enzo Maresca has very much utilised his squad this season, but there are a number of players who remain crucial to him, as seen with his starting XI’s.

However, one player who is unfortunately on the sidelines more than on the pitch is midfielder Marc Albrighton.

How has Marc Albrighton performed for Leicester City so far this season?

While Leicester have done very well this season, one of their players, Marc Albrighton, has struggled for regular minutes.

The 33-year-old has appeared just six times in the Championship, with all his appearances coming as a substitute.

He has played just 33 minutes of league football this season, with him featuring more in the Carabao Cup as he started all three cup ties.

Albrighton, who operates as a right midfielder, has struggled for regular game time at the King Power Stadium for a while now, but this season, with the changes the club has made, he finds himself way down the pecking order.

Why Marc Albrighton should seek a Leicester City exit in January

Albrighton has been on the books at Leicester since 2014, when he joined on a free transfer from Aston Villa.

The midfielder has spent every season at the club, barring the second half of last season, as he joined Midlands side West Bromwich Albion.

The 33-year-old featured just six times in the Premier League last season, so when January came around, he searched for more minutes elsewhere and in a result, he joined the Baggies on loan for the remainder of the season.

It was a productive loan spell, as he played in 17 games, eight of which he started. He failed to score or register an assist, but he was involved in West Brom’s attacking play, averaging 0.3 shots per game, 0.6 dribbles, and 0.6 key passes, with his overall WhoScored.com match rating being 6.35.

But the winger returned to Leicester in the summer and has been kept on with the squad, as he is now in the final year of his contract at the club.

But even though he will become a free agent in the summer, Albrighton may be wise to look for another move away in January.

Whether that be a loan move or a permanent one, Albrighton is not getting any younger and will want to play as much as he can in the final years of his career, and his time with the Foxes is clearly up.

A loan move to get playing and then decide what to do in the summer may be the best option, but it is clear that if Albrighton wants to play football, then he needs to leave the King Power Stadium.