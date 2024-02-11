While Jamie Vardy is considered the biggest star in the Leicester City squad, Marc Albrighton is another club legend who deserves a big send-off when he leaves.

Albrighton joined the club from Aston Villa in 2014, and quickly became an important player in the side.

He helped the club avoid relegation from the Premier League in 2015, before being a key part of the team that won the league title just one year later in one of the greatest sporting upsets the league has ever seen.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the 34-year-old looks to be on his way out of the club. When he does exit the King Power Stadium, Albrighton deserves to be recognised as a Leicester legend as much as another other player in the side.

Albrighton was a key part of the title-winning Leicester side

One of the greatest achievements in football history was when Leicester lifted the Premier League trophy in 2017, having defied the odds and shocking the world.

With 5000-1 odds given for a potential title win, nobody could have expected Claudio Ranieri's side to even avoid relegation comfortably that season, considering how they narrowly avoided going down the year prior.

However, the team clicked in a way never seen before, and the plucky underdogs simply kept winning until the end of the campaign and eventually were crowned Premier League champions.

While Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante receiving all the plaudits for that incredible title win, Albrighton also played a key role in the iconic team, with his work allowing the star players to take the credit for wonderful team effort at the King Power Stadium.

The former Aston Villa winger was played out-of-position on the left-hand side, allowing Mahrez to work his magic on the right and eventually win the PFA Player of the Year award. He played every game in the league that season, starting 34 of them while contributing two goals and seven assists in the title-winning side.

Marc Albrighton Leicester City stats 2015/16 - TransferMarkt Appearances 38 Starts 34 Minutes 2766 Goals 2 Assists 7

His fantastic crossing ability and work-rate were crucial to the side that year, and his consistent performance went under the radar slightly, although the whole team received plaudits for their incredible achievement that season.

Albrighton remained a key part of the side for years to come, including in their FA Cup triumph in 2021. The Englishman came on in the first half of the FA Cup Final against Chelsea, and played well as the Foxes won their first ever FA Cup 1-0 thanks to a Youri Tielamens thunderbolt in the second half.

Being one of the few players who were a part of the club's two greatest triumphs sets Albrighton apart as one of the club's biggest legends, and he deserves a send-off as big as any other player when he finally leaves the club.

Albrighton's £45,000 per week contract (according to Capology) comes to an end once the season concludes, and the Foxes will be keen to let him leave on a free transfer. He is on a lot of money for a player who has barely played for Leicester this year.

Albrighton deserves a big send off as much as Vardy

While most of the other big players from that year left for pastures new, like Mahrez to Manchester City and Kante to Chelsea, Albrighton and Vardy are the only two players still at Leicester in the Championship.

With title wins, Champions League campaigns and top four challengers, the spine of the 2016 team slowly dissipated, with new faces replacing that legendary squad of Foxes over the years.

The fact that Albrighton joins Vardy as the last remaining stewards of the Ranieri era speaks volumes about his impact at the club, and why he is so valued as the King Power Stadium.

The midfielder has played over 300 matches for the Foxes, and outside of a brief loan to West Bromwich Albion last year, has been an important part of the side for ten years now. Staying at the club while they tumbled down the league showed the loyalty the winger had for the club, which should be admired as a rarity in modern football.

While his game time has decreased over the years, and while it may be time to say goodbye to Albrighton soon, he has earned the same respect as Vardy when the pair exits the club.

With Albrighton and Vardy's contracts both expiring at the end of the season, they will both want to help the club achieve promotion back to the top division before they do.

Even if they fail that task, both men are modern-day legends at Leicester. They will be talked about for years to come, and although Vardy stole all the headlines with his goal-scoring accolades, Albrighton deserves just as big a send-off for his contribution to one of the Premier League's most iconic sides.