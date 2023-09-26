Barcelona have identified Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi as a potential transfer target, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

The Spanish champions are continuing to scour the free agents market as their financial situation worsens.

Xavi Hernandez’s side are currently La Liga leaders having earned 16 points from a possible 18, but are already planning for future improvements to the first team squad.

The 26-year-old is being weighed up as a possible option, should a new midfielder be sought either in January or next summer.

Leicester have already seen a number of key midfield players depart the club over the last few months, so it remains to be seen whether they are willing to cash in on the Nigerian.

What is the latest surrounding Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City future?

Ndidi has entered the final year of his contract, meaning he could be available as a free agent in the summer of 2024.

No contract agreement has been reached with the Foxes to extend his current deal, so a departure from the King Power Stadium is certainly a possibility.

The player will be able to negotiate a pre-contract deal for next summer with foreign clubs once the January transfer window opens.

Barcelona expect to face competition for the midfielder given he has already attracted plenty of interest.

It has been claimed that Bayern Munich were put off by his asking price in the previous transfer window given the length of time left on his contract.

Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also said to be monitoring the situation surrounding the midfielder.

Ndidi signed for Leicester in 2017 from Belgian side Genk in a deal worth a reported £15 million.

He has been a key figure in the side over the years, helping the club achieve consecutive fifth place finishes in the Premier League, as well as contributing heavily to the team’s FA Cup triumph in 2021.

How has Wilfred Ndidi performed this season?

Ndidi has made eight league appearances this season as part of Enzo Maresca’s side.

Leicester are aiming to fight for promotion straight back to the Premier League this season having been relegated from the top flight in the previous campaign.

The Nigerian has started six of his eight appearances, contributing one goal.

The Foxes are the current league leaders, having earned an impressive 21 from 24 points available.

The gap to third place is just one point, highlighting how close the race for automatic promotion could be this year.

Next up for Leicester is a clash away to Anfield to face Liverpool in the third round of this year’s edition of the EFL Cup.

Does Wilfred Ndidi have a future at Leicester City?

Ndidi has all the leverage at the moment, as his contract being up this year allows him to leave Leicester as a free agent.

If a club like Barcelona comes knocking, then it is difficult to see him turning that down in favour of remaining at Leicester.

Even if the club does gain promotion this season, making the switch to the Nou Camp is a huge opportunity that he may never get again.

However, Barcelona are in a precarious financial position so it remains to be seen that they can definitely make an offer to the 26-year-old.