Highlights Fulham are interested in signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City, as they prepare for the January transfer window.

Dewsbury-Hall has been a key player for Leicester in the Championship, contributing to their positive start to the season.

Leicester would likely require a significant fee to sell Dewsbury-Hall, considering his importance to the team and his long-term contract with the club.

Fulham hold an interest in signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City.

According to Talksport, the midfielder has garnered attention from the Premier League side as the Cottagers begin preparations for the January transfer window.

Leicester had a busy summer of transfer activity but will likely be hoping for a quieter winter window at the turn of the year.

Enzo Maresca’s side have made a positive start to life in the Championship following the Foxes’ relegation last season.

Dewsbury-Hall has been a key part of the team’s early results, with Leicester aiming to gain promotion straight back to the top flight at the first attempt.

What is the latest news surrounding Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s future?

Dewsbury-Hall was the subject of transfer speculation over the summer, with Liverpool reportedly showing an interest in the midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp was looking to bolster his options in the middle of the pitch, but ultimately signed Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch instead.

But now Fulham have also entered the fray as a potential future destination for the 25-year-old.

However, it remains to be seen whether he could be tempted to make the move away from the King Power Stadium given he has been with the club since he was just eight-years-old.

Dewsbury-Hall has a contract with Leicester until the summer of 2027, so it is likely that any deal in January would cost a lot of money.

Leicester sold the likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison last summer, with both players catching fees worth around £40 million each.

That could potentially set the benchmark for what kind of fee Leicester would be looking for if they were to sell Dewsbury-Hall in January.

How has Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall performed this season?

Dewsbury-Hall started the Championship season with a crucial performance over Coventry City, scoring two late goals to earn the team a 2-1 comeback win.

He has since contributed three assists in the side, featuring in all seven of the club’s fixtures so far.

Leicester have won six of their opening seven games, losing the other, placing them second in the table.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Maresca’s side are one point behind league leaders Preston North End, with a sole defeat to Hull City keeping them from an unbeaten start to the term.

The Italian coach has had a positive impact since arriving at Leicestershire, with the team having the best goal difference in the division.

Next up for the Foxes is a clash at home to possible promotion rivals Bristol City, who are seventh, with the two sides set to meet Saturday afternoon.

Should Leicester City sell Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in January?

It will surely have to take a very sizable fee for Fulham to convince Leicester to sell such an important player.

Dewsbury-Hall has been impressive so far this season, and could prove key to the club gaining promotion back to the Premier League.

That makes him a very valuable asset for the Foxes, so it is unlikely that they will sell unless their financial situation worsens.

Dewsbury-Hall has been with Leicester since he was eight, so it is hard to imagine him pushing for a move to Craven Cottage this winter, especially considering the length of time left on his contract.