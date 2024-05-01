Highlights Foxes clinch Championship title with the potential to reach 100 points, despite losing 10 games this season.

Leicester faced challenges, with losses to Middlesbrough and Leeds, but finished strong with three wins in their last five games.

Stephy Mavididi adds to the banter by poking fun at Leeds' failed title hopes, as Foxes aim for a memorable 100-point season.

Leicester City were crowned Championship champions following an emphatic 3-0 win over Preston North End on Monday night, and the Foxes have the opportunity to finish the season on a tally of 100 points, if they defeat relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the season.

Despite claiming the title with a game to spare, it has not always been plain sailing for Enzo Maresca's men, who have lost 10 games this season.

This is a high number of games to lose for the Championship winners, whereas 2022/23 champions Burnley lost just three games on their way to winning the title and 101 points.

The Foxes' grip on the Championship trophy seemed at risk in February when they lost consecutive games to Middlesbrough, and then title contenders Leeds United.

Daniel Farke's Whites defeated Maresca's side 3-1 on 23rd February, with late strikes from Connor Roberts, Archie Gray and Patrick Bamford, and at this point the Yorkshire outfit fancied their own title credentials.

However, the Foxes have claimed glory by ending the season strongly, with three wins in their last five games, whereas the Whites have won just one in five, and automatic promotion is no longer in their hands, let alone the title.

Stephy Mavididi aims dig at Leeds

The Foxes ace took to X in the early hours of Monday morning to make fun of the Whites' failure to claim Championship glory despite their previous title hopes.

The 25-year-old posted a video of himself brushing his teeth over the top of Whites stars Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter's post-match interviews following their win over the Foxes.

Rutter claimed: "We are the best team I think."

🦊🦊 pic.twitter.com/5YbOiebrDs

— Stephy Alvaro Mavididi (@TheRealMavididi) April 30, 2024

Following Leicester's title triumph, Mavididi has made fun of Rutter's claim that the Whites are the best team in the Championship.

Foxes have a tough task on their hands to achieve 100 points

Maresca's men have done a stellar job to reach both of their ambitions for automatic promotion, and the title, but earning a 100 points tally would make 2023/24 an even more memorable season for the King Power Stadium outfit.

The opportunity to achieve such a remarkable feat in front of home supporters should excite the Foxes, but Saturday's fixture also comes as somewhat of a banana skin.

There is a risk that after winning the league title on Monday night, the Midlands outfit will be susceptible to taking their feet off the gas, while opponents Blackburn Rovers still have everything to play for.

The Lancashire side require a draw to guarantee their Championship safety, but a defeat coupled with wins for Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Birmingham would condemn Rovers to an unwanted League One return.

John Eustace's men will head into Saturday afternoon's clash at the King Power Stadium determined to stay in the second tier, while the Foxes don't have as much at stake.

A 100-point season would be an admirable achievement for Maresca's men, but ultimately they have already won the title, whereas Rovers need a point to guarantee survival, so we could be likely to see an upset in Leicester.