Highlights The future of Joel Piroe is still uncertain as Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton are all interested in signing him.

Leeds United have submitted an offer for Piroe and are actively working on a deal, while the other two clubs are currently monitoring the situation.

Piroe would be a smart signing for Leeds United as he has a proven track record of scoring goals and would fit well into Daniel Farke's style of play.

Leicester City and Southampton are continuing to track the future of Joel Piroe amid reports surrounding his future.

According to The Athletic, the Championship duo are not out of the running for his signature just yet, despite Leeds United taking a big step forward in their pursuit of the forward on Wednesday morning.

The Whites have a long-standing interest in signing the Dutchman, valuing him in the region of £8 to 10 million.

The future of the 24-year-old remains up in the air as the transfer window comes into its final week.

Swansea City have until 1 September to decide on whether to cash-in on the striker.

What is the latest surrounding Joel Piroe’s future?

It has been claimed that Leeds have submitted an offer for Piroe, who is coming into the final 12 months of his contract.

But they still face competition from their fellow recently relegated sides Leicester and Southampton.

It was initially reported that Piroe was closing in on a bumper two-year contract extension, which would see a big release clause inserted into his deal.

However, it is now understood that he is increasingly likely to depart the south Wales club before the summer window closes next Friday.

Leeds are actively working on a deal, while their promotion rivals are currently just monitoring the situation surrounding his future.

Saints manager Russell Martin knows Piroe well from his time at Swansea, with the pair working well together.

Piroe scored 41 goals across two league seasons under the new Southampton boss, helping the team to secure 15th and 10th place finishes in the table.

What is the current transfer situation surrounding Leeds United?

Leeds are searching for a new forward this summer as they look to add a consistent goal scorer to Daniel Farke’s side.

Patrick Bamford has struggled with fitness in the last couple of seasons, already missing the first three games of the current campaign due to an injury.

Rodrigo Moreno has departed Elland Road, alongside 12 others, in what has been a hectic summer at the club.

This has left Farke’s side quite short up front, with Giorginio Rutter and Joe Gelhardt leading the line in the opening three fixtures.

The Yorkshire-based club have earned just two points from a possible nine, leaving them winless and 19th in the table.

This has been an underwhelming start for a team that many tipped to compete for automatic promotion to the Premier League this campaign.

Next up for Leeds is a clash with league leaders Ipswich Town on 26 August.

Should Joel Piroe prioritise a move to Leeds United amid Leicester City and Southampton interest?

Piroe would be a smart signing for Leeds given he has a proven track record of scoring goals at this level.

A deal worth £8 to 10 million would be worth pursuing as that’s a reasonable figure for someone of the Dutchman’s quality.

Farke’s side needs a goal scorer, and Piroe ticks that box, but he is also very capable in possession and helping link play together.

That makes him an ideal target to fit into Farke’s style of play, which should boost the team’s promotion chances.