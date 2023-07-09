Leicester City supporters will be expecting a rather busy summer transfer window as Enzo Maresca looks to build a squad capable of promotion.

The club’s relegation has seen the club make decisions regarding the futures of players that, if they were in the Premier League, they may not have needed to make.

The Foxes have acted quickly in the market, bringing in Conor Coady and Harry Winks, but this had to be done as they’ve lost noticeable players.

The departures out of the King Power Stadium may not end there, as it seems Harvey Barnes is the next in line to leave.

What is Harvey Barnes’ situation at Leicester City?

The 25-year-old has been a name on most Leicester fans' lips, as he is regarded as one of the club’s biggest prospects, if not the biggest.

James Maddison and Barnes are the two players that were mentioned straight away as possible exits as soon as Leicester’s relegation was confirmed. Maddison has gone, which just leaves Barnes left, and it seems he may not be with the Foxes much longer.

Barnes has attracted interested from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks, but the Magpies have become favourites in recent days, after Fabrizio Romano claimed Spurs have pulled out of the race after signing Manor Solomon on a free transfer.

That has left the door open for Newcastle to seal an agreement, but The Chronicle have reported that Leicester are playing ‘hardball’ over the fee for Barnes.

While writing in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has claimed Newcastle are keen on signing Barnes, but the two clubs have yet to reach an advanced stage.

So, while the negotiations continue, it may be wise from Leicester to use Newcastle’s interest in signing Barnes to strike an agreement to bring Elliot Anderson the other way.

Leicester City should swap Harvey Barnes for Elliot Anderson

Despite the fact that Leicester may be playing hardball at this moment in time, it is likely that Barnes will leave the King Power Stadium, and maybe ever join Newcastle this summer.

The Leicester fans won’t like that, but they know it is unlikely he will stay playing in the Championship while there is Premier League interest and a potential route into European competitions.

So, in that case, Maresca is going to be searching for a new winger to replace Barnes, and as they are negotiating with Newcastle for Barnes, they should look into a possible deal to get Anderson to come the other way.

It is unlikely Newcastle would sell the winger as he’s highly-rated, but the Foxes may have a chance to get him on loan.

Anderson had an excellent season on loan at Bristol Rovers in the season before last, and interest was high in the attacker last summer, but Newcastle kept their cards close to their chest and decided to keep Anderson at the club.

The 20-year-old appeared in 27 games in all competitions last season, but he only started six games in total.

The young winger was more or less in the Newcastle matchday squads when available, but he found it hard to break into the starting XI.

Furthermore, his path was slightly blocked by the arrival of Anthony Gordon from Everton, so with the addition of Barnes, Anderson is surely going to struggle even more, despite his versatility.

Therefore, Leicester should look to make a proposal that seems them take Anderson for the season in exchange for Newcastle buying Barnes.

This would save Leicester from chasing after a new winger and spending more money, and it would allow Newcastle to let Anderson have a regular season of Championship football to aid his development further.

If Leicester is searching for a like-for-like replacement, then they are not going to find many better than Anderson, as he’s shown he has the all-round package to be a hit in the EFL.