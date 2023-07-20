Leicester City are in the process of learning and adapting to Enzo Maresca's tactical demands and style of play ahead of the start of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, with the new Foxes boss tasked with somewhat of a rebuild at the King Power Stadium.

It was expected that the Foxes would lose several first-teamers during this summer of transition, with the likes of Caglar Soyuncu, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, all heading for pastures news, whilst there are a number of other players who could follow that trio through the exit door.

Of course, Maresca, along with his scouting and recruitment teams, will be eyeing up talent to replace those who depart and will likely have drawn up list of targets for positions where they could lose star players in.

One player who could still depart before the summer transfer window slams shut in a few weeks' time is winger Harvey Barnes, who enjoyed a very productive Premier League campaign on an individual basis last time out.

What is the latest on Newcastle United's pursuit of Leicester City star Harvey Barnes?

Newcastle are growing increasingly confident that they will be able to complete the signing of the Leicester winger, who netted 13 league goals in 34 appearances last time out, according to an update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

As detailed in the latest update on Barnes' situation, the Magpies will turn their full attention to signing the 25-year-old once Allan Saint-Maximin signs for Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli, with Romano suggesting that particular transfer is reaching its concluding stages.

A report from the Daily Mail last week suggested that both clubs are still rather far away in their valuations of Barnes, with this latest update hinting that a deal can be done over the next few weeks.

The Foxes have been wanting to secure a fee around the £40 million mark for the exciting winger, however, Newcastle were recently reported to have been readying a £25 million bid.

Who should Leicester City consider as a Harvey Barnes replacement?

Seeing James Maddison already depart and there now being a growing chance that Barnes could also be on the move, the Foxes are losing a lot of creativity and need to ensure that they address this.

One player who could somewhat solve the dilemma they are set to be faced with is Fenerbahce winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, who does not only possess an attacking threat with his excellent physical profile and positivity on the ball, he can also operate as a wing-back, whilst continuing to pose issues in the final third.

A fantastic dribbler and very confident in his 1v1 attacking duels, his electric pace, great ball manipulation skills and end-product saw him play a starring role at QPR at Championship level, up until a move to Turkey came to fruition in 2021.

He is a player that can also instantly win over the Leicester City fans with his desire to attack, relentlessness and his skill in the final third, all of which make him an exciting potential option for a club with high ambitions in the second-tier.

Maresca will be seeking player with the quality to make a difference at Championship level, who are also capable of continuing to develop and show Premier League ability, and Osayi-Samuel certainly fits that bill.

Still just 25 years of age, Osayi-Samuel will be able to grow with the ambitions of the club, which will first be ensuring they secure an immediate return to England's top-flight.