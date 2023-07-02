Enzo Maresca has now been in the Leicester City managerial job for two weeks, and the club’s transfer business is beginning to heat up.

It is expected to be a summer of much change at the club as players look to leave and Maresca looks to make his own stamp on the team with new signings.

Hamza Choudhury is one player who has been linked with a possible exit, with Southampton keen on the midfielder.

While Maresca may be keen on letting players go, this is one player they should be keen on keeping.

What is Hamza Choudhury’s situation?

Choudhury is a graduate of the Leicester academy, coming through the club’s youth system into the first-team picture.

For a few years, Choudhury floated around the Foxes’ academy team while also spending time on loan at clubs in the EFL.

The midfielder enjoyed two separate loan spells at Burton Albion before becoming part of the Leicester first team in 2018.

Between 2018 and 2022, Choudhury found himself on the fringes of the first team. However, that didn’t stop interest, as Newcastle United were big admirers of the player, and former manager Steve Bruce was keen to sign the Englishman.

A move never materialised, and while he stayed at Leicester, he found himself out on loan again last season at Watford.

The midfielder was a standout performer in the Hornets team and has returned to Leicester yet again with his future undecided.

The Telegraph have reported that new Southampton manager Russell Martin is keen on Choudhury and would like to sign him this summer.

Why should Leicester City keep Hamza Choudhury?

Many might think Choudhury’s time with Leicester is going to come to an end after his spell at Watford.

However, that shouldn’t be the case, as the 25-year-old showed last season that he still has a bright future ahead of him, and while Leicester remain in the Championship, he is useful to stick around.

Choudhury isn’t the sort of midfielder who is going to get a bucket load of goals or create several chances. But he is a player that is going to be controlled on the ball, be a presence in the middle of the park, and be someone that a manager can trust to do his job.

He showed that last season, averaging 40.6 passes per game with a pass success rate of 83.9%. while he also averaged 2.3 interceptions and made 0.5 blocks per game for Watford.

The Foxes have already lost James Maddison and Youri Tielemans this summer, so while they will want to shift some of the deadwood, it is essential that they don’t sell players for the sake of it.

In the Championship, Choudhury is more than capable of doing a job in this Leicester team, and with a full season under his belt, he could really excel at the club and be a consistent figure in their starting XI.

Furthermore, if Leicester decided to sell Choudhury to Southampton, they would be giving themselves a big disadvantage as they would be improving a side that is expected to be a fierce rival in the Championship.

Even if it is for this season, Leicester would be doing themselves no harm by rejecting interest and keeping Choudhury on board past this summer's transfer window.