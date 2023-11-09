Highlights Leicester City face a tough battle to keep hold of midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in the upcoming transfer window, with both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United showing interest.

Leicester City look set to have a battle on their hands when it comes to keeping hold of midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in January.

The 26-year-old was probably one player that the club’s supporters didn’t expect to see in a Leicester shirt beyond the summer transfer window.

Ndidi was an ever-performing player for the Foxes in the Premier League, with him at one stage linked with several top sides.

However, he continued at the King Power Stadium and has remained there even after their relegation to the Championship.

But with the midfielder in the final months of his contract at the club, it seems Leicester have a huge battle on their hands to retain the player not only beyond this season but beyond January.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are both keen on signing the Nigerian international in the upcoming transfer window.

This isn’t ideal for Leicester, but if a deal were to happen, they could be wise in asking for Oliver Skipp from Spurs in exchange.

Who is Oliver Skipp?

Skipp has come through the academy at Tottenham, impressing in the under-18s and under-23s before making the move up to the first team.

The 23-year-old has spent all of his football career at Spurs, barring one season, where he joined Norwich City on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

The Englishman has represented Spurs in various competitions throughout the years, with him so far having 90 first-team appearances to his name.

During that time, he has scored one goal and collected two assists, with his role for the club being more of a defensive one.

Leicester already did transfer business with Spurs in the summer, and if the clubs were to come together for Ndidi in January, the Foxes should see Skipp’s situation and use it to their advantage.

Oliver Skipp's stats per competition (As it stands November 8th, per Transfermarkt) Competition Apps Goals Assists Premier League 63 1 0 Championship 45 1 2 Premier League 2 22 1 2

Why should Leicester City suggest Tottenham Hotspur’s Oliver Skipp in exchange for Wilfried Ndidi?

Skipp became a regular in the Tottenham starting XI during the majority of last season, featuring 23 times in the Premier League, the most he has done so far.

That was achieved while Spurs went through different managers, but with the London club making a new managerial appointment in the summer and the arrival of Ange Postecoglou, Skipp’s game time has been affected.

The Spurs man has only featured eight times in all competitions this season; seven have come in the Premier League, and except for the first game where he started, all the other appearances have been from the bench.

It seems he isn’t favoured under Postecoglou, so if Spurs are serious about their interest in Ndidi, Leicester should look at possibly doing a deal for Skipp, whether that be a loan or a permanent transfer.

The midfielder has played in the Championship before, and in that campaign he performed well. He averaged 55.8 passes per game, with an 88% pass completion rate. He picked up 0.2 shots per game and collected 0.6 key passes, as per WhoScored.com.

Skipp was also very solid in his defensive duties, averaging 2.2 tackles per game with 1.1 interceptions, a clearance per game, and 0.5 blocks.

Skipp would be a very solid addition and would form a very good partnership with his former teammate, Harry Winks. Furthermore, Leicester look on course to return to the top flight at the first time of asking and, therefore, would have a player in their ranks full of Premier League experience.

Fans may look at it and think it isn’t the best replacement, but overtime, it could work out to be a very good transfer deal for the club should it pan out.