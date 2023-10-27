Highlights Key Takeaways:

Leicester City are blitzing the Sky Bet Championship at the moment and look like odds-on favourites to head straight back into the Premier League.

It should perhaps be no surprise, given the level of talent they have largely managed to keep in their squad despite their relegation at the end of last season, and the hope will be that they can keep their foot down and get the job done this year as soon as possible.

With players like Kelechi Iheanacho in the side, they have obviously got a chance in every game, with him scoring five goals this season and attracting the interest of many clubs - including Italian giants Inter Milan.

Leicester should do all they can to get sizeable fee for Iheanacho

It's perhaps no surprise that the likes of Inter are interested in the forward, then, but Leicester would be wise, and are in the position to, play hard-ball and make sure he does not go on the cheap.

His contract is expiring at the moment, which is an obvious issue, but Leicester are still in a place where they do not need to sell and so they should be looking to try and recoup as much of the £25m that they spent on him when he joined from Manchester City.

He is a forward that is entering his prime years with him at the age of 27, and that should also count for a lot when it comes to any potential sale.

Leicester, too, are in a rather unique position in that they may well be a Championship club but financially they are on a par, or even higher, with a number of Premier League sides as things stand and so it is hardly the case that they need to sell at all costs.

Indeed, they are also looking well on course for a straight return to the Premier League, and that could be a crucial bargaining chip when it comes to negotiating a new deal with the forward to get him to stay past the end of the season.

Plenty lies in Leicester's favour in this particular situation, then, and it just remains to be seen what unfolds in the next few months.

If they keep on as they are, however, they surely stand a very good chance of getting him onto a new deal and avoiding any sale whatsoever.

It's been a great start for Leicester, and it's gone about as well as any fans of the club could have imagined after their drop from the Premier League last season.

Ultimately with Iheanacho, the ball is firmly in the Foxes' court and they should not be bullied when the transfer window swings open.