Leicester City were an established Premier League side but now face a return to the Championship after a nine-year absence.

The Foxes are a side that has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Community Shield in recent seasons. However, this season was like no other, as the Foxes were dismal from start to finish and will now have to do what they did 10 years ago: win promotion out of the Championship.

The club is heading into a very crucial summer as they need to find a new manager, on top of key players that are expected to depart the King Power Stadium.

What is the latest in Leicester City’s managerial pursuit?

Since the club’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed, Leicester have been linked with two high-profile managers: Graham Potter and Steven Gerrard, both of whom are out of work after being sacked by Premier League teams this season.

It was first reported by the Daily Mail last week, that Potter was of interest to the Foxes, but also their Championship rivals Leeds United, as both clubs look to make it back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. It then emerged from Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account, that Leicester’s hierarchy had made contact with Potter for a second time.

It was revealed by Nixon in The Sun, that Gerrard was another name that was being considered by the Foxes. Again the ex-Liverpool man is also said to be of interest to Leeds.

Both managers are of the profile that you would expect to prefer to be managing in the Premier League rather than the Championship. So, while they both seem good options for the Foxes, there may be another manager out there who could be better suited: Blackburn Rovers’ Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Why Leicester City should appoint Jon Dahl Tomasson as manager

Despite Blackburn's failure to reach the play-offs, there is no doubt that the Dane has done a fantastic job in his first spell in England.

Few will have expected Blackburn to be fighting around the top six for the whole of the campaign, and while the disappointment of the final day will be in everyone’s minds, Tomasson did an unbelievable job to even get the team to that point.

Rovers are a side that aren't well financially stocked, and they were also a team that had many young players in the squad, led by a manager that was inexperienced in this league.

However, that didn’t stop them. They played attractive, attacking football with young, unproven players at the heart of it.

Leicester’s relegation provides them with an opportunity to wipe the slate clean and start again, and while Gerrard would be a good addition, the club may be best suited going away from the big names and getting a proven Championship boss.

Tomasson did a very good job at Malmö and Blackburn on a very limited budget, so with a club like Leicester, who have resources and the infrastructure, the 46-year-old could really flourish again.

Many supporters will obviously be attracted to the bigger names because of who they are, but they would be coming into this job on the back of sackings and having to prove themselves. That isn’t the case for Tomasson; he is a manager on a good journey, and as shown this season, he has all the makings of a top manager.

Leeds have been credited with an interest in Tomasson and have added him to their shortlist. Considering Leeds and Leicester are both aiming for promotion, the Foxes would be wise in beating Leeds to the 46-year-old such is his rising stock.