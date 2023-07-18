Leicester City star Harvey Barnes could potentially move on from the King Power Stadium before the end of the summer window.

Several clubs have been linked with the Englishman and that comes as no real shock considering he scored an impressive 13 league goals last season.

Newcastle United seem to be the team that are at the front of the queue at this stage, but Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have all been linked with a move for the 25-year-old as well.

With the player having two years left on his contract, some Leicester supporters will be hoping that the club retains him beyond the end of the summer window in their quest to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But realistically, speculation surrounding his future will continue throughout the summer window if they don't sell him and it may come to a point where it would be best for all parties if he goes, especially if the player tries to force an exit.

How much could Leicester City sell Harvey Barnes for?

Different outlets have reported different price tags - and the Daily Express believe he could be sold for £30m.

Although that's a sizeable amount, they are in a stronger negotiating position with Barnes than they were with James Maddison because of their contract situations, so the Foxes may be able to secure more than that.

The Daily Mail has even reported that Leicester are keen to secure £40m for his services.

Whether Leicester sell him for £30m or £40m, that should still give Enzo Maresca a sizeable amount of money to spend in the transfer market.

Although the Clarets utilised the loan market quite heavily last summer, something Maresca's side may also do during this window.

But they also brought in some exciting young players who were only going to improve, including Scott Twine, Luke McNally, Aro Muric, Vitinho and Anass Zaroury.

All five could be sold on for a profit in the future - and Leicester should be looking to sign some promising young players if they can generate a sizeable amount for Barnes.

They already have some experienced players who can be leaders in the dressing room, with Danny Ward, Conor Coady, Jannik Vestergaard, Marc Albrighton and Jamie Vardy all 30 or over.

Harry Winks also has more than enough experience under his belt at a senior level to be a real leader.

With these senior players already in the dressing room, the focus has to be on signing young players permanently.

Not only will these players improve with more experience, but they could also be sold on for more in the future and that will allow the Foxes to keep on spending a decent amount in the transfer market without falling foul of financial fair play rules.

The relegated side are likely to have some promising youngsters pushing for first-team football next season considering they are a Category One academy, but adding more young players won't do them any harm if they do their due diligence and ensure they are making the right signings.