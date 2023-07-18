Enzo Maresca is currently in the process of trying to assemble a squad at Leicester City that is able to earn an immediate return to the Premier League, following the Foxes' relegation to the Championship.

Moving swiftly to welcome the likes of Conor Coady, Harry Winks, Callum Doyle and Mads Hermansen, the Midlands club have also seen a number of important individuals head for pastures new.

Of course, suffering relegation to the second tier, and still possessing lots of quality within the squad, Leicester find themselves exposed to even further departures, meaning that they will need to have targets in mind if certain players do head for the exit door.

However, the Foxes do have the spending power to attract top players in the Championship and it will be interesting to see how the rest of the summer transfer window plays out from a Leicester perspective.

Kelechi Iheanacho attracting Everton interest

It was detailed in a report from Football Transfers that Everton have been eyeing up a potential move for experienced Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, with the article suggesting that the Toffees could bring two strikers to Merseyside this summer.

However, according to Football Insider, there is another Foxes frontman who has emerged on Everton's radar, with Kelechi Iheanacho, who in ten years younger than Vardy, being the player that the Toffees are also interested in.

The report goes on to state that Everton have a limited budget to work with this summer but could be tempted in working on a deal for a marquee signing, as opposed to signing several players.

Leicester reportedly value Iheanacho around the £10-15 million mark and it is unknown at this stage, whether or not this is a figure that Everton will be prepared to pay for the striker whose deal at the King Power Stadium is set to expire next summer.

Would Ross Stewart be an ideal Iheanacho replacement for Leicester City?

Should Everton go on to complete the signing of Iheanacho, or any other club wins the race, then Sunderland frontman Ross Stewart is a player that should feature highly on Leicester's radar.

The powerful forward was only limited to 13 league appearances last time out for the Black Cats, however, he managed an impressive 10 Championship goals in that time, proving to be a machine in the final third.

As per a report from the Northern Echo, Premier League newcomers Luton Town are interested in Stewart, however, they have other forward players on their radar, whilst Alex Neil is eyeing a reunion with the 26-year-old at Stoke City.

Not only is Stewart a source of goals, he is an effective target man who links well with his attacking teammates and progressing midfielders and would help get the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Harry Winks into the game in transition.

He is also a grafter and has a very good engine on him, proving to be impactful out of possession, something that could be admired by new Leicester boss Maresca, who will be keen on dominating the ball.