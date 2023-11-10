Highlights Leicester City sold valuable assets in the summer, generating a significant amount of revenue for the club in their current division.

Leicester City are probably in a reasonably good financial position at the moment.

They may have been relegated from the Premier League, which means they are almost certainly generating less revenue, but they sold a number of valuable assets in the summer to fund summer additions.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes moved to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United for a combined total of around £80m, which is a sizeable amount for a club in the second tier.

The club also decided to cash in on Timothy Castagne for around £13.5m, which is a further financial boost for the Foxes who needed to adapt to the financial conditions of their current division.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

As well as this, they offloaded some players including Jonny Evans who were likely to be on top-tier wages, and the positive impact of that can't be underestimated because wage bills are often the killer for many clubs when it comes to trying to abide by financial rules.

In terms of signings, they have brought in four loanees and it wouldn't be a surprise if parent clubs Chelsea and Manchester City are paying a chunk of Cesare Casadei and Callum Doyle's wages, which would be a positive for Enzo Maresca's side.

When does Kelechi Iheanacho's contract expire?

They do have one financial concern - and that's the contract situation of Kelechi Iheanacho.

He's an extremely valuable asset and could prove to be a crucial player between now and the end of the season, even though Jamie Vardy and Tom Cannon will be at Maresca's disposal.

The Nigerian has registered five goals in 15 league appearances already this season - and could be on course to score around 15 league goals in total during the 2023/24 campaign if he continues at the same rate.

Because of this, the Foxes will probably want to retain him, but his contract expires in 2024.

What transfer stance should Leicester City take on Kelechi Iheanacho?

Considering he's 27 and will have just a matter of months left on his contract in January, clubs from abroad will be able to tie him down to a pre-contract agreement and lure him away from the King Power Stadium in the summer for free.

Considering how much he's worth, that would be a massive blow for the Foxes and if a club from abroad does threaten to take him away for free, they should consider selling the striker to a UK-based club to ensure they can receive some money for him and use it to fund a replacement.

They could take a second approach.

Offering him a new contract is another potential option and it could be a worthwhile one - because the club are currently on course to seal a top-flight return and that could persuade the 27-year-old to put pen to paper on an extension - knowing he's likely to be at the top tier next term.

In fact, he's more likely to be in the top tier with Leicester next season than a team at the lower end of the Premier League.

Contract talks will need to start soon if they haven't already though - because it could take some time for an agreement to be reached and they will want an agreement signed and sealed by the start of 2024.