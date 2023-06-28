Following their relegation from the Premier League, the Leicester City rebuild is set to take shape over the coming weeks before the 2023-24 Championship season kicks off.

Senior players such as Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey have departed on frees, whilst the expectation is stars like James Maddison and Harvey Barnes will be cashed in on, so they can fulfil their international aspirations.

We're yet to see any arrivals yet for new head coach Enzo Maresca, but if you believe reports then the Foxes are closing in on a few new names.

Conor Coady is one of them as they look to agree a fee for the Wolves centre-back, whilst there is set to be a change in the goalkeeping department as Zack Steffen looks on course to arrive from Manchester City.

Should Leicester City make a move for Man City's Zack Steffen?

The USA international goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough but is of course known to Maresca from his time as Pep Guardiola's right-hand man at the Premier League champions, and a permanent deal could be done for the 28-year-old.

Even though the goalkeeping position was a problematic one for Leicester last season though, there is an argument to be had that Steffen isn't actually needed at the King Power Stadium.

Following Kasper Schmeichel's departure to Nice last summer, Danny Ward was promoted to first-choice stopper by Brendan Rodgers after playing just 19 times in the previous four seasons for City, but a string of high-profile errors and poor performances saw Daniel Iversen given his chance in-between the sticks for the last 12 matches.

Iversen had been on the books at Leicester since 2018 but only made his debut back in August 2022 in the EFL Cup against Stockport County, and who knows what would have happened if he was given a chance ahead of Ward sooner.

Added to the fact that Steffen also committed some errors for Boro in the Championship last season, it may be wise for Leicester to not commit to the Steffen deal as they have a goalkeeper that perhaps deserves more of a chance by Maresca.

Why does Daniel Iversen deserve a chance for Leicester City next season?

Iversen as mentioned had to wait a long time for his chance at Leicester, plying his trade for four different clubs on loan before Rodgers handed him his debut.

But it is his experience in the Championship that should perhaps see him given the chance to be Leicester's long-term number one.

The towering Dane joined Preston North End in January 2021 following a fruitless stint at OH Leuven in Belgium, but he soon impressed everyone with a catalogue of incredible saves that saw the Lilywhites desperate to secure his services on loan again when the 2021-22 season came around.

North End did exactly that and after featuring in all 46 Championship matches and keeping 13 clean sheets, Iversen was named as PNE's Player of the Year, with the expectation that he would be finally given a chance of Premier League football.

That didn't come for another 10 months, but Iversen proved why he should have been given a chance earlier - now he needs to be handed the confidence to be Leicester's number one for the foreseeable future.

There are of course improvements that need to be made - you'd imagine Maresca will favour playing out from the back and if Iversen has a weakness, it's distribution with his feet.

The 25-year-old wouldn't exactly be described as comfortable with the ball at his feet, but he is still in the infancy of his career when it comes to being a goalkeeper, so that could potentially be coached into him.

What we do know is though that there isn't a real need for Steffen - Leicester's current and future starter in goal is already at the club.