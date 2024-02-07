Highlights Leicester City's Jamie Vardy has had a legendary career, including winning the Premier League title and equaling a goal-scoring record.

Leicester City have had an amazing season in the Championship so far.

The Foxes are currently sitting top of the second tier, as they look to make an instant return to the Premier League after relegation last year.

The Foxes have dazzled the Championship this season under manager Enzo Maresca, and could even go and beat Reading FC’s points record of 106 with ease given their form.

Leicester have a number of brilliant striking options, with the likes of Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho starring this season.

But one player who continues to perform is Jamie Vardy.

Vardy’s legendary Leicester career

Vardy made the move to Leicester back in 2012 from Fleetwood Town, having just scored 31 goals in the then-Conference Premier. He joined for a non-league transfer record of £1 million.

In his second season at the club, the Foxes won the Championship, ending a ten-year spell outside the top flight. Vardy was named the club’s Player’s Player of the Season for the campaign.

Their first season back in the Premier League ended up in one of the greatest escapes in the history of the top flight, with the Foxes picking up 22 points from April 4th to secure a 14th place finish.

The next season would arguably be the most unexpected story in the history of football.

Leicester would go on to win the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history, with Vardy a key part of the title win. He ended the season as the second-highest scorer, behind Harry Kane by one goal. He scored 24 goals, playing in 36 of 38 Premier League games.

He also equalled Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s record of consecutive Premier League matches scored in, scoring in 11 games in a row.

Vardy would then continue scoring in the years up until their relegation last season, scoring 17 goals or more each year, before scoring just six in that relegation campaign.

Vardy has so far continued his goalscoring prowess despite the drop in level, scoring eight goals in 20 games, nine of which have been starts.

Jamie Vardy Leicester stats, all competitions (as of 06/02/24, as per FotMob) Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 22 10 1 22/23 42 6 5 21/22 33 17 2 20/21 42 17 9 19/20 40 23 7 18/19 36 18 4 17/18 42 23 1 16/17 48 16 5 15/16 38 24 6 14/15 36 5 8 13/14 41 16 0 12/13 29 5 0

Vardy should leave Leicester in the summer

The 37-year-old is still showing his quality in the Championship, and he is still a brilliant player to have around the Foxes’ squad.

However, Leicester are on a title charge in the Championship, and it is looking very likely that Premier League football will be returning to the King Power Stadium. Brutally, Vardy is not going to get any better, and has already become a back-up option in the Championship, let alone the Premier League. He is averaging just under 46 minutes per appearance in the league this season, a figure that would decline further in the event of promotion.

Despite his two goals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 5-0 win against Stoke City luring calls from some fans to extend his contract, there has to be some forward planning.

His returns last season in the Premier League was a big drop-off compared to the seasons before. With Vardy getting older and his physical attributes naturally deteriorating, he may not be that useful part of Leicester’s squad next season at a higher level.

Whilst his experience may be useful, with Vardy already a legend at the club, it may be best for him to leave Leicester at the end of the season when his contract is set to expire, and go get regular football somewhere else if he wants to continue playing.

Let your Leicester legacy end in the perfect way, Jamie, with a promotion and the fans signing your name.