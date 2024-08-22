Highlights Sheffield United are favourites in the race to sign promising Leicester City striker Tom Cannon.

The Foxes are prepared to let him go if they sign Jordan Ayew.

Cannon may have to choose between Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, and Stoke City.

Sheffield United are currently leading the race to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon.

That's according to Alan Nixon, who believes that other sides also remain in the race for the talented forward, who could find his game time at the King Power Stadium limited during the 2024/25 campaign.

The Blades are building a brilliant squad, as they look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Michael Cooper, who is one of the best goalkeepers outside of the Premier League, has made the switch from Plymouth Argyle and looks set to be a real asset in South Yorkshire.

They have also been able to strengthen their defence, with Sam McCallum and Harrison Burrows coming in as excellent options on the right-hand side and Harry Souttar and Alfie Gilchrist joining on loan. Jamie Shackleton, who can play in defence and midfield, has also arrived.

Looking at their attacking additions, they have recruited Kieffer Moore, Callum O'Hare, Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, all of whom should be able to make decent contributions at this level.

United's squad looks extremely strong on paper, although there are a couple of areas that they could benefit from strengthening further before the summer transfer window closes.

The striker area is a department that could definitely be looked at, with some of their key forward options departing Bramall Lane since the end of last term.

Ben Brereton-Diaz's loan spell came to an end, Cameron Archer left the club after just one season, Will Osula has returned to the Premier League and Oli McBurnie has left too.

Wales international Moore may have come in to provide more quality in this area, but depth is also required and it would be a surprise if they don't address this area before the end of play on August 30th.

Sheffield United favourites to win Tom Cannon race

Cannon may not have played that much for Leicester last term, but he has shown enough quality in the past to make him an attractive option for other clubs.

His loan spell at Preston North End during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign showed what he can do.

Tom Cannon's 2022/23 loan spell at Preston North End (All competitions) Appearances 21 Goals 8 Assists 1

Nixon believes Leicester will let the Irishman go this summer if they are able to secure a move for Jordan Ayew - and the Blades are currently the favourites to win the race.

This is because Chris Wilder reportedly sees the player as a key part of his team - and that has appealed to the forward.

However, other teams are also in the race, including Middlesbrough and Stoke City, and the latter could offer cash to buy the player on a permanent deal.

Tom Cannon could benefit from a move to all three teams

If he is a key part of the Blades' plans, then Cannon should definitely consider a move to Bramall Lane.

He may have to compete with Moore for a starting spot, but if he is to play regularly, he could enjoy a very memorable season at Bramall Lane.

Boro could also be a good destination for him, because Michael Carrick's side look to be in a strong position to secure a decent finish at the end of this term.

However, with Tommy Conway and Emmanuel Latte Lath already available as striker options, he would need assurances regarding game time.

And at Stoke, Cannon could be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Sam Gallagher may have come in, but Cannon will back himself to remain ahead of him in the pecking order if he makes the switch to Staffordshire.