Barnsley News

Leicester City set to strike fresh agreement for midfielder in the EFL

Published

9 mins ago

on

Coventry City look set to swoop for Matty James, who has just been recalled to Leicester City from Barnsley. 

James spent the first-half of the Championship season on loan at Oakwell, with Barnsley moving to confirm that the midfielder was heading back to Leicester just this morning.

However, he will not remain with Leicester for long, with another loan spell lined up in the EFL.

As per Rob Tanner on Twitter, James, 29, will head straight back out on loan to Coventry.

James made 15 appearances for Barnsley during the first-half of the Championship season, with 13 of those coming in the starting XI.

He had helped the Tykes to ninth in the Championship table, with Valerien Ismael managing to put the Tykes just a handful of points outside the play-off places.

James had contributed to that, but he now looks set to head to Coventry to embark on a different challenge.

The Sky Blues sit 16th in the Championship table, seven points clear of the relegation zone at this early stage of 2021.

The Verdict 

It’s an interesting series of events surrounding James. He’d been good at Barnsley, but he clearly wasn’t pleasing all parties with his spell at Oakwell.

The likelihood is that at Coventry, he’s going to be central to Mark Robins’ plans.

In truth, it isn’t something that you maybe expected to see happen this month, but for whatever reason, it’s a saga that looks like it is developing fast.

Good luck to James with the Sky Blues.

Thoughts? Let us know! 


