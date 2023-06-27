Leicester City are expected to sign Conor Coady from Wolves this week as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Leicester to bring in Conor Coady

The 30-year-old had starred for Nuno Espirito Santo as Wanderers went from a Championship side to the Europa League, as they also recorded back-to-back seventh placed finishes in the Premier League.

However, Coady gradually fell out of favour under Bruno Lage at Molineux, and he spent the previous campaign at Everton, who had an option to sign the England international permanently.

That wasn’t taken up though, so Coady was set to return to Wolves, where he faced an uncertain future under Julen Lopetegui.

But, it appears he will be on the move again, as The Mirror reporter John Cross has revealed that the former Liverpool youngster is ‘closing in’ on a move to the King Power Stadium.

The update states that the Foxes have seen off competition from Premier League clubs to land Coady, who is expected to become an important player for new boss Enzo Maresca.

It’s believed his ability to play out from the back is key to the new approach Maresca will look to implement, whilst his dressing room influence is also seen as a major positive.

Leicester City summer transfer plans

This is a huge summer for Leicester, and whilst there will be a focus on selling players to balance the books, they also need to bring individuals in that can help them to promotion next season - and Coady fits the bill. He is a proven winner at this level, and every manager who has him speaks highly of the way he carries himself professionally and the impact he has on his teammates. So, to get someone like that in the club is a great start to Maresca’s reign.

Crucially though, he still has so much to offer on the pitch. At Wolves he excelled in a back three, with his technical ability really standing out from a sweeper position, where he would start attacks. But, he also showed with Everton that he can work in a back four if needed, so he is someone who is flexible.

There’s going to be a lot of business done by Leicester in the coming weeks, but bringing in Coady is a real statement of intent. So, fans should be pleased with this one, and this update suggests it’s a matter of time before this is finalised.