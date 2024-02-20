Highlights Leicester City's recruitment under Enzo Maresca praised for depth and experience brought to the team by new additions Harry Winks and Conor Coady.

Leicester City's recruitment under Enzo Maresca has been nigh-on faultless so far this season, as the Italian's strength in-depth has been a key facet in their run towards promotion.

After what looked like a major rebuilding job in this part of the East Midlands after relegation from the Premier League, Pep Guardiola's former Manchester City assistant deserves great praise for his transfer dealings that have brought a mixture of composure and experience through the likes of Harry Winks and Conor Coady, as well as adding to the attacking flair already at his disposal,

Another new addition came in the form of Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu, who joined on loan from Liga Portugal outfit Sporting CP in the late stages of last year's summer transfer window.

Fatawu has since bolstered Maresca's options out wide, which also include Marc Albrighton, Kasey McAteer, Stephy Mavididi and Yunus Akgun. Even though he's not featured in every game, his underlying numbers are incredibly impressive.

Such is the quality that Leicester can boast in wide areas, Fatawu has still played a regular role as a result of the rotation deployed by the Italian in the first 33 Championship matches.

Since being absent for three games following a red card in the M69 Derby against Coventry City on January 13th - a decision which split opinion - the 14-time Ghana international has certainly come back with the aim of righting the wrongs of his performance at the CBS Arena.

Abdul Fatawu - 23/24 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 27 Matches Started 21 Goals 3 Assists 9 xA 7.03 Big Chances Created 24 Passing Accuracy (%) 81 Successful Dribbles per Game 2.0 Average Rating 7.46 All stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of February 20th 2024)

In the four games Fatawu has featured in since his return from suspension, he's accumulated one goal against Sheffield Wednesday, as well as assists in consecutive outings in the 5-0 and 2-1 away victories at Stoke City and Watford to date.

Fatawu set to remain at the King Power Stadium

Back in November, it was revealed that Leicester had paid a €750,000 loan fee to Sporting, as per Portuguese news outlet Record, following the completion of his temporary move in August.

The same report back in November also stated that there is an obligation for the Foxes to make his move to the King Power Stadium permanent for a €17m fee, should they be promoted straight back to the Premier League, which has looked like a certainty for a large proportion of the season.

A fresh update from Ghanaian news outlet 3News has also confirmed that they expect Fatawu to be a Leicester player at the beginning of next season, they revealed on Monday, February 19th.

This publication also state that the €17m clause was inserted, which also depends on whether Fatawu features in 60% of Leicester's matches across the campaign, of which there is now at least 14 games to go, depending on the club's progression in the FA Cup.

The report goes on to say that sources close to Sporting have told 3News (Sport) that “It’s all formalities now, just waiting till the end of the season to complete the paperwork.”

Adhering to Fatawu's wishes

Back in November, the Ghanaian admitted that he hopes to remain at the King Power at the beginning of next season, when he spoke to South African publication, Soccer Laduma.

“Yeah, Premier League is my dream league, so I’m hoping to play there and since arriving, Leicester has given me a different feeling. How the people here have been has given me more confidence to stay here. For me, I’d be happy to stay at Leicester because I know and believe in the team, that we will qualify for the Premier League, so I’ll be happy to stay here," he said.

Fatawu's ambitions look set to be realised, and Leicester could take a vital step towards the top flight on Friday night, when they take on Leeds United at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke's side could become the second side after Middlesbrough to do the double over the Foxes, or Leicester could become the first side to leave this part of West Yorkshire with maximum points, in what is a mouth-watering contest.