Highlights Leicester City and Chelsea are both interested in signing 17-year-old Wolfsburg centre back David Odogu in the January transfer window.

Odogu has been impressive for Wolfsburg's Under 19s team and has also had success in international competitions with the German U17 team.

Talks are said to be at an early stages, with other English clubs thought to have expressed in the teenager.

Leicester City are interested in a January transfer move for Wolfsburg centre back David Odogu.

That's according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who says that Chelsea are also among the clubs keen to sign the 17-year-old.

Odogu rising through the ranks at Wolfsburg

Odogu joined Wolfsburg from Bundesliga rivals Union Berlin back in 2020, and has since risen up the levels with his current club.

The centre back has regularly played for Wolfsburg's Under 19s team this season, while he has also enjoyed success on the international stage, having won both the World Cup and European Championships at Under 17s level with Germany this year.

Meanwhile, the teenager has previously got his first taste of a first-team matchday, when he was an unused substitute in Wolfsburg's 3-0 win over Mainz in the Bundesliga back in April.

Now it seems as though that progress is starting to attract attention from elsewhere, with the transfer window now once again open.

Leicester and Chelsea in race for Odogu signing

According to this latest update from Plettenburg, both Leicester and Chelsea are taking an interest in Odogu, with the market open again.

It is thought that both clubs have already held talks about a deal, but that things are still at an early stage of the process right now.

For his part, Odogu is apparently open to leaving Wolfsburg this month, as he looks for a new challenge.

Indeed, it is claimed that other English clubs have also shown interest in the teenager, whose agents are said to be testing the market for potential options.

Odogu only signed a new contract with Wolfsburg just over a year ago, meaning the Bundesliga club could be in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for the centre back this month.

Leicester on course for a swift return to the Premier League

Following their relegation to the Championship at the end of last season, Leicester have enjoyed an excellent campaign in the second-tier so far.

The Foxes have taken 65 points from 26 league games so far this season, meaning they currently sit top of the Championship table, 13 points clear of the play-off places.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 1st Leicester City 26 +36 65 2nd Ipswich Town 26 +15 55 3rd Southampton 26 +15 52 4th Leeds United 26 +20 48 As of 2nd January 2024

Enzo Maresca's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to The Den to face fellow Championship side Millwall in the third round of the FA Cup.

Odogu could be a good signing for Leicester

You get the feeling this would be a good signing for Leicester City if they were able to pull it off.

The Foxes do seem to be on the hunt for a new centre back, and while Odogu may not have first-team experience yet, it is hard to argue with the promising signs he is already showing.

Related Leicester City eyeing move for Liverpool player The Foxes are keen on bringing Fabio Carvalho to the King Power Stadium.

Indeed, at 17-years-old, he could also become a long-term asset at The King Power Stadium, if they manage to complete this deal, which is likely to be cheaper to now, than as he improves with age, and potentially secures a move elsewhere.

So with that in mind, it does feel as though those in charge at Leicester City, could be well advised to ensure they are working hard to try and beat Chelsea to the signing of Odogu.