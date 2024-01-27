Leicester City have reportedly demanded a £40 million fee for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this transfer window, as Brighton & Hove Albion contemplate a move for the midfielder.

The Foxes midfielder has been a key player so far this season, notching an incredible tally of nine goals to accompany his nine assists from midfield for the league leaders.

With Leicester top of the table and looking good for promotion, Dewsbury-Hall is reportedly being targeted by a number of Premier League clubs for a mid-season transfer this month.

However, the fee demanded by the club has showed their intent to keep the midfielder, and it appears that unless that figure is met then the 25-year-old will be staying at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester demand £40 million fee for Dewsbury-Hall this month

Recent reports have shown how highly Leicester value Dewsbury-Hall, with a bumper valuation for the midfielder likely to turn away potential suitors aiming for his signature.

Sky Sports have now reported that the former Premier League winners have slapped a £40 million price tag on the midfielder - 33 per cent higher than the £30 million fee previously reported by David Ornstein.

That indicates the Foxes have no intention of letting Dewsbury-Hall leave the club this month, with his consistent presence in midfield being a key part of their success so far this season.

The fee demanded is reportedly far above what clubs like Brighton and Brentford are prepared to pay for the midfielder, who joined Leicester in 2006 at the age of eight.

If Brighton do match Leicester's valuation of the Englishman, it would break their transfer record and rank fifth on the Foxes list of record transfer fees received in their history.

Given that big names like Harry Maguire and Riyadh Mahrez have previously left the club for huge sums, it puts Dewsbury-Hall's name up against some of the top Premier League names if he does leave the club this month.

The Athletic have also reported that Leicester and Brighton are currently in negotiations over the 25-year-old, so we could see Dewsbury-Hall moving from his hometown club before the end of January.

Leicester are within their rights to value him so highly

It is no surprise that Leicester have slapped such a high price tag on their player, given the performances that he has put in across the season so far.

The midfielder has cemented himself as a key player for the Foxes over the last few years, although he hasn't showed form as impressive as this until the current Championship campaign.

While he broke into the first team during Leicester's time in the Premier League, it came during the low point of their tenure in the top flight as the 2016 Premier League winners were relegated to the second tier, returning to that level for the first time since 2014.

He has excelled under new manager Maresca, starting 25 times in a league campaign that has seen his side storm to the top of the table early on and continue to hold their position so far.

His nine goals and nine assists have been a huge asset to the Foxes this season, so you can see why they are hesitant to sell him.

The deal would also be so late in the transfer window, that there would be little time to source a replacement for him before the end of the month.

With his contract not running out until 2027 and with the Foxes not struggling for money, given their links with players such as Inter Milan's Stefano Sensi, they have no reason to alter their current valuation of their prized possession.