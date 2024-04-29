Leicester City will be allowed to make summer transfer signings following their promotion to the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, the top flight is not planning on extending the Foxes’ registration ban, which was originally placed on them by the EFL.

The EFL instituted the ban in March amid an alleged breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

It is believed that the Leicestershire outfit could receive a points deduction penalty next season if the club is found guilty of breaking the league’s finance rules.

Leicester achieved promotion on Friday night following Leeds United’s 4-0 loss to QPR, which ensured their place inside the top two.

Leicester City’s transfer embargo

The Foxes’ transfer embargo could now effectively end as soon as 6 June during the Premier League’s annual General Meeting, where the club will be welcomed back into the division for next season.

It is expected that the club will have to sell key players this summer before 30 June anyway, in order to avoid being charged with further PSR breaches.

This could see the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall depart the King Power Stadium, as selling academy graduates is quite lucrative under PSR.

The figure received for the sale of academy players goes down as pure profit, which would be significant in helping balance the books.

It’s understood that other homegrown players like Hamza Choudhury, Ben Nelson and Sammy Braybrooke are all seen as potentially sellable assets this summer as well.

Dewsbury-Hall is attracting interest from the likes of Brighton, Fulham and Brentford, indicating a sale could be on the cards despite Leicester’s promotion.

But the club should be able to register new signings, with the Premier League not planning on imposing any embargoes as part of their wait for a verdict from an independent commission on their potential PSR breaches.

Dewsbury-Hall has been a key figure for Enzo Maresca’s side this season, contributing 12 goals and 14 assists from 43 appearances (all stats from Fbref).

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.27 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.23 Shots 2.14 Assists 0.35 Expected assists (xAG) 0.35 npxG + xAG 0.58 Shot-creating actions 4.95

Leicester City's title hopes

Leicester can clinch the Championship title this evening when they face Preston North End at Deepdale.

Victory over Ryan Lowe’s side will put them out of reach of Ipswich Town, and leave them standing alone at the top of the table.

Maresca’s side will then face Blackburn Rovers on 4 May, which will be the club’s first opportunity to celebrate promotion in front of their own fans.

If the title is secured, then they will also get to enjoy lifting the Championship trophy at the King Power Stadium.

A tricky summer ahead for Leicester

Even with promotion being secured, and the positive development that will come in regards to their registration embargo, this could still be a difficult summer for Leicester.

If they have to sell homegrown players in order to maintain compliance with PSR, then they could potentially lose a key figure in Dewsbury-Hall.

His departure would be a big blow to Maresca’s squad, especially with the uncertainty also surrounding the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Jannik Vestergaard, who are all out of contract.

However, this news should mean that a permanent deal for Abdul Fatawu could be on the cards, with the club holding a €17 (£14.5) million option to buy clause in the winger’s loan deal.