Highlights Leicester City's pursuit of QPR winger Ilias Chair looks unlikely as the club has received "little encouragement" from QPR. Chair is expected to stay at Loftus Road.

Leicester has been active in the transfer market, making significant signings such as Harry Winks and Stephy Mavididi. Their well-rounded squad may be disrupted by potential departures on deadline day.

Chair, who had an impressive season last year, is yet to find his form this season. He will be looking to replicate his performance as QPR attempt to prove doubters wrong and avoid relegation.

Leicester City are on the cusp of suffering a transfer blow as Queens Park Rangers winger, Ilias Chair, looks set to stay in West London.

According to Darren Witcoop, it is expected that Chair will stay at Loftus Road beyond tomorrow's transfer deadline.

Leicester have enjoyed a fantastic start to life under new manager Enzo Maresca, having won all six games under the Spaniard's stewardship so far.

Their campaign began with a tightly-contested 2-1 victory against Coventry City. Mark Robins' side took the lead in the curtain-raiser, but a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall double got the Foxes off the mark. Following three more Championship triumphs and a first round cup win against Burton Albion, they were faced with a trip to Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday. Goals from Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy dispatched Rovers, and set up a mouthwatering tie with Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Leicester's Ilias Chair chase comes to an end

City have remained interested in Moroccan international, Chair, for the majority of the window, and all was expected to come to a head in the final knockings of the window, that slams shut tomorrow night.

Despite this drawn-out saga, Maresca and his backroom team have been able to recruit other wing targets. 23-year-old Turkish wideman Yunus Akgun completed his switch to the Midlands on Monday, whilst highly rated Sporting Lisbon star, Abdul Fatawu, joined the club on loan today.

Now that attentions have turned back towards Chair, it has been revealed that Leicester have received "little encouragement" from the Hoops, and a transfer 25-year-old looks unlikely.

How has Leicester's transfer business been?

Leicester's business so far this window has been a true statement of intent, and one that other clubs will envy. The acquisitions of Harry Winks and Stephy Mavididi were eyebrow raisers and have been staples within Maresca's side.

Danish goalkeeper, Mads Hermansen, has also sought pastures new, alongside former Wolves defender Conor Coady.

Furthermore, the loan market has been used effectively. Cesare Casadei and Callum Doyle were introduced before the pair of new faces this week.

Fortunately, as the results are showing, the Foxes have an already well-rounded squad, with the only thing that could disrupt it being the number of key figures starring down the exit corridor.

Rumours surrounding a multitude of City's expensive assets could cause a somewhat disruptive deadline day.

What next for Ilias Chair?

Chair has been touted for great things, but is yet to find his form so far this term. He has played four times, and is yet to register either a goal or an assist.

Last season, however, the exciting winger netted five and assisted nine in 40 showings. He created over two chances per game, scored mostly from outside the penalty area. His performance is made even more impressive when considering the fact that he was the shining light in a Rangers side that very narrowly avoided relegation to the third tier.

Now, he will be looking to do the same again. QPR have been widely tipped for the drop this campaign, so will strive to prove people wrong. So far, they have had a mixed bag of results. The blow of defeats against some of the division's elite, though, was softened thanks to an early season victory away at Cardiff City.