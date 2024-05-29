Highlights Ruud van Nistelrooy emerges as Leicester City managerial candidate, potential to replace Maresca amid chaotic changes.

Van Nistelrooy's coaching journey, from Netherlands assistant to PSV reserve team, may bring fresh ideas to Foxes.

Although van Nistelrooy poses a gamble, Leicester owner may take a risk on him due to his experience at PSV and determination.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has emerged as a candidate to take over at Leicester City as they search for Enzo Maresca’s replacement.

Despite enjoying a brilliant season that saw the side win the Championship title in style, the Foxes have had a hectic few days as it has been revealed that the man who masterminded their success, boss Maresca, is poised to join Chelsea.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

That has left the hierarchy at the King Power Stadium in a difficult position as they prepare for life back in the Premier League, and attention now is turning to who can succeed the Italian.

Ruud van Nistelrooy in frame for Leicester City job

And, in a fresh development, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has stated that Dutchman van Nistelrooy is a potential target for the Midlands outfit.

“Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s considered as an option to substitute Enzo Maresca who’s set to be appointed as new manager of Chelsea Football Club. Confirmed.”

The 47-year-old is best-known to most fans from his playing days, as he enjoyed an illustrious career that saw him win the Premier League with Man Utd, two Spanish titles with Real Madrid and he also won 70 caps for his country.

Yet, van Nistelrooy has also made his mark as a coach, having initially picked up experience as an assistant for the Netherlands.

After taking the reserve team job with PSV, he stepped up to the top job in 2022 and he had a successful 12 months in charge, which saw the side lift the Dutch Cup, but he departed shortly after that success amid reports of issues with some players.

That was van Nistelrooy’s last job, so he is out of work, which means that a deal would be relatively straightforward to do.

Ruud van Nistelrooy would be a gamble for Leicester City

There’s no doubt that this would be a risk for the Foxes, but everyone said the same when they appointed Maresca last year, and that was a move that worked out.

So, the owner won’t be scared of taking a chance on someone, and it’s not like van Nistelrooy is a complete novice, as he has worked at a very big club in PSV where there is an expectation of delivering trophies, and he managed that, even if it wasn’t the league title.

The opportunity to come to England is sure to appeal to van Nistelrooy, but he would have a hunger and determination to prove himself, which will no doubt appeal to Leicester.

Leicester City’s summer plans

Bringing in a new head coach is the obvious priority for Leicester right now, but there will be a lot of work to do before the new season rolls around in August.

It’s widely reported that the club have PSR issues, and there is a fear that a big sale will need to be sanctioned in the next few weeks in order for them to comply moving forward.

Even so, a points deduction is on the cards, and it has been said that they could lose up to 15 points next season, which is really problematic for whoever is in charge. So, there will be a lot going on at Leicester over the next few months.