Leicester City's Danny Ward has barely had a look in this season since Enzo Maresca was appointed as manager, and the manager of the Welsh football team hasn't been happy with the way things have been handled.

We're into the final international break of the season. After this one, there will be no more prolonged, scheduled interruptions to the Championship campaign.

Leicester City are hoping to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, after being relegated to the second tier at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. The look of the squad and the coaching staff has changed a lot since that time, and one of the big losers from this change has been Ward.

Mads Hermansen was signed in the summer to be the club's number one goalkeeper, and the Welsh international is now down to third on Maresca's list of goalkeepers, behind the Dane and Jakub Stolarczyk.

Ward's lack of time on the pitch hasn't been well received by the Wales boss, Rob Page. He is still the number one option for his country between the sticks, but Page hasn't blamed the 30-year-old for the situation he finds himself in.

Rob Page on Danny Ward's lack of Leicester game time

The Welshman, who started 26 games for the Foxes in the Premier League last season, has been reduced to being a seemingly forgotten soul in the dressing room at the King Power Stadium. The totality of his time on the pitch, so far in the 23/24 campaign, comes to 10 games; only eight of them were in senior matches.

Danny Ward's 2023/24 season (As of 19th March) Team Appearances Starts Minutes per game Goals conceded per game Leicester City 0 0 0 0 Leicester City U23s 2 2 90 2.5 Wales 8 8 90 1.2 Stats taken from Sofascore

Page implored Ward, along with many other Welsh players who weren't getting onto the pitch much, to look for a change of scenery in January to try and improve his minutes. The 30-year-old was linked to Cardiff City and Sheffield United by Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, but they both went in different directions.

This has left Ward in a position that will only see him play football for his country and for the under-23s for the rest of the current campaign. The Wales boss doesn't blame him for this scenario.

He said: "I’ve spoken to Danny and it wasn’t a case of him not listening to my advice. When you put your player head on, you get it, I understand it. I have sympathy for Danny.

"When I put my manager head on, no, but with my player head on, of course I understand. When politics are involved and you’ve got a length of time left on your contract, it is not as easy as just getting out and playing games of football. There are many aspects to that. It’s hard sometimes and not easy to just get out when there are wages, fees and all-sorts involved, it is out of your control."

Page added that he was happy that Ward has made some attempts to improve his match sharpness by playing with the youth teams. "It’s not the level, we know that, but at least he’s made some effort to go and play games," said the 49-year-old. "We’ve managed it in the past before and I’m just going to focus on the positives. The positives are that the majority of our squad are out playing football and playing well."

Euro 2024 could be a shop window opportunity for Danny Ward

The 30-year-old is contracted to stay with the Foxes until the end of next season, but there's nothing to suggest that his chances on the pitch are going to improve between now and then.

He wasn't an amazing goalkeeper in the Premier League, but he was competent enough. Unfortunately, this season, and his lack of time on the pitch, will have given the likes of the Bluebirds and the Blaydes doubts about whether they should sign him. Wales making it to the Euros this summer could give him a great opportunity to prove his worth.

International tournaments have always been a brilliant chance for players to boost their stock and increase clubs' interest in them. Providing Wales can get through the qualification rounds for the tournament, then Ward's position as the national team's number one would give him a great opportunity to show to any potential summer buyers that he's worth the money.