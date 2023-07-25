Highlights Leicester City are interested in signing Man Utd's Hannibal Mejbri.

They face competition from two clubs at present, one being Luton Town and the other being unnamed.

It is claimed that Mejbri would prefer to find a Premier League club to continue his progression, but that regular football is also key in where he potentially heads to.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leicester City have had a rather steady window so far in terms of incomings.

With James Maddison and Harvey Barnes leaving for very significant transfer fees, quite significant money has also been spent on incomings, though.

Harry Winks, for example, arrived at the club for a reported fee of £10 million - a big sum for a Championship side to pay.

Conor Coady is another example, who cost a reported £7.5 million to bring in from Wolves.

Even Mads Hermansen's arrival for a fee reported to be in the region of £5 million, when there are already capable goalkeepers on the books, shows an intention to spend.

Loan deals are also crucial in the Championship, too, though.

Callum Doyle has arrived from Man City after a good season at Coventry in the Championship last season, and it now appears the Foxes are targeting another second tier loanee from last campaign.

Leicester City interested in Man Utd starlet

Indeed, Enzo Maresca's side now want to strike an agreement with Manchester United over their young star Hannibal Mejbri.

Mejbri, of course, spent the 2022/23 campaign out on loan at Birmingham City in the second tier, where he generally did well under Blues boss John Eustace.

He could be heading for the Championship once again now.

According to Tunisian outlet Nousssour TN, Leicester City are one of three clubs to show an interest in Mejbri this summer.

One of the other sides is Luton Town, whilst the third side is yet to be named.

Interestingly, the above report claims that Hannibal wants to find a Premier League club to continue his progression, which could deal Leicester City somewhat of a blow in their pursuit.

It is reported that Hannibal wants to be at 100 percent for the Africa Cup of Nations, due to take place between January 13th and February 11th 2024.

How long does Hannibal Mejbri have left on his Man Utd contract?

According to Transfermarkt, Hannibal Mejbri's current deal at Manchester United is due to expire next summer, in 2024.

However, United have the option to extend this by a further year, so essentially, the Tunisian midfielder is tied down at Old Trafford for another two years.

Would Hannibal Mejbri be a good signing for Leicester City?

If Leicester were to pull this off, it would seem like a really good signing.

In his first season of regular senior football at Birmingham last campaign, Mejbri showed real maturity and ability at this level, and with that season under his belt, he is only going to be better heading into 2023/24.

With Premier League competition in Luton, who, with all due respect, are likely to be fighting for survival in the top flight next season, Leicester must convince United and Mejbri that a year playing at the top end of the Championship, right now, is better for his development than a season battling relegation in the top division.

It will be interesting to see which route Mejbri and Manchester United opt to take.