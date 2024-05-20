Highlights Leicester City eye Mohamed Konate on free transfer to bolster striking options after successful Championship campaign.

Konate, top scorer for Akhmat Grozny, faces potential competition from Lyon and Brest in the race for his signature.

Premier League move would be significant step up for Konate, previously playing in lesser European leagues and representing Burkina Faso.

Leicester City are interested in signing Akhmat Grozny’s Mohamed Konate on a free transfer this summer, although Lyon are among the clubs also monitoring the striker.

The Foxes have just enjoyed a remarkable campaign under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, with the Italian taking the side to the Championship title.

Whilst there were some nervy moments towards the end of the season, Leicester finished with 99 points, and they played some superb football at times.

Despite that, it’s clear that new recruits are required as the Midlands outfit look to establish themselves back in the top-flight, and bringing in more firepower is likely to be a priority.

Kelechi Iheanacho is out of contract in the coming weeks, with a departure seeming likely, whilst at 37, Jamie Vardy’s best years are behind him, and he still needs to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Mohamed Konate is a Leicester City target

So, a new number nine will be on Leicester’s radar, and Football Insider has revealed that Konate, who is currently playing in Russia, is a target, but they won’t have a clear run at the player.

“Leicester City are working on a deal to sign Burkina Faso striker Mohamed Konate when his contract expires. Konate, 26, is out of contract with Russian Premier Liga side Akhmat Grozny this summer and will leave the club to explore his options.

“Alongside the Championship winners, French side Brest and giants Lyon are also on alert with the potential to bolster their attacking options.”

Konate, who has won 25 caps for Burkina Faso, is Akhmat Grozny’s top scorer this season, having scored 11 goals in Russia’s top division.

Mohamed Konate’s career so far

It’s fair to say the Premier League would be a massive step up for Konate, as he has not played in one of Europe’s top leagues at any stage in his career so far.

The target man turned out for smaller clubs in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Armenia before he signed for Khimki and then his current side.

As well as that, as outlined above, he has featured for his country, and he did play for Burkina Faso at the African Cup of Nations earlier this year, where they reached the knockout round before losing to Mali.

Related Leicester City receive apparent transfer boost amid cryptic social media message Gabriel Pereira's social media activity could be the boost Leicester City need as they pursue his signing.

Leicester City’s summer transfer plans

This is not the sort of transfer link that will particularly excite Foxes fans, but the fact Lyon and Brest are keen, with the latter set for Champions League football next season, shows that clubs in Europe are convinced Konate is ready for the next step in his career.

On a free transfer, he is also an attractive option for Leicester, as we know that they aren’t in a position to be spending huge sums this summer, so they have to search for potential bargains, as they wait to see if they will be hit with a points deduction.

But, Maresca and the recruitment team are sure to have plenty of names as possible targets, and it will be intriguing to see what business they can get done, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, over the next few months.