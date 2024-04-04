Highlights Mavididi's standout season at Leicester may come to an end due to the club's financial woes.

Interest from Premier League clubs will be high for the talented left-winger.

Leicester might have to sell Mavididi and other key players to raise funds, jeopardising their future success.

Stephy Mavididi has been a standout player for Leicester City this season, but the Foxes could now need to plan for life without the 25-year-old.

Mavididi joined Leicester last summer for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £6.4 million. Agreeing a five-year deal, the left-winger put pen to paper on a contract with the Foxes following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

So far this Championship campaign, Mavididi has made 39 league appearances for Enzo Maresca's promotion-chasing side, scoring 11 goals and assisting five.

In December 2023, Mavididi was awarded the Championship Player of the Month after netting five goals in seven appearances.

Mavididi's most recent appearance for Leicester came in the Foxes' 3-1 victory over Norwich City on Easter Monday. That fixture saw Mavididi inspire Leicester's comeback after his team went a goal down, setting up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before putting the Foxes ahead with a clever finish after the hour-mark.

Leicester City could be forced to sell Stephy Mavididi

It was revealed on Tuesday that Leicester had reported losses of £89.7 million for the 2022/23 season. It means that the Foxes, who were recently charged for allegedly breaking the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, have recorded over £215 million in total losses over the last three campaigns.

As a result, Leicester will seemingly need to sell the former Arsenal player, as well as many other key players, to raise funds and balance the books, regardless if they earn Premier League promotion.

It's a huge blow for Leicester, as Maresca has put together a phenomenal team on the pitch since his arrival last summer, and now all of that excellent work could be undone because of the club's perilous financial situation.

No matter what league Leicester find themselves playing in next season, the club are going to struggle to keep hold of their star players because of their financial issues.

For Mavididi, however, he's certainly put his name in the shop window this season, and there's no doubt he will find himself playing Premier League football in the near future.

Mavididi will attract interest from Premier League clubs

Mavididi, who joined Leicester from Montpellier following a successful few years playing in Ligue 1, will have plenty of clubs chasing his signature.

He is a special talent who regularly showcases his intelligence, pace, and ability. He would certainly be a welcome addition to many Premier League sides.

Stephy Mavididi's career stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists Charlton Athletic (on-loan from Arsenal) 2016/17 5 0 0 Preston North End (on-loan from Arsenal) 2017/18 11 0 0 Charlton Athletic (on-loan from Arsenal) 2017/18 15 2 1 Juventus Next Gen 2018/19 34 7 1 Juventus 2018/19 1 0 0 Juventus Next Gen 2019/20 2 0 0 Dijon (on-loan from Juventus) 2019/20 28 8 2 Montpellier 2020/21 40 9 0 Montpellier 2021/22 31 8 3 Montpellier 2022/23 27 4 2 Leicester City 2023/24 41 12 5

In the summer of 2022, it was reported that Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton and West Ham United were all interested in bringing the former Juventus player to the Premier League.

Those teams could show interest again this summer, and knowing Leicester's current financial predicament, they could end up getting him for a bargain price.