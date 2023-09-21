Highlights Leicester City's strong start to the season is attributed to their quick adaptation to Enzo Maresca's passing approach.

Leicester City continued their excellent start to the season with a 2-0 victory at Norwich City on Wednesday night.

Leicester City make it six wins from seven

Whilst the Foxes were expected to be in the mix for promotion due to the quality of their squad, there was some uncertainty about how they would look under new boss Enzo Maresca.

However, the early signs have been positive, with the group quickly grasping the passing approach that the former Manchester City coach is looking to implement.

Harry Winks is central to Leicester’s approach

And, one player who is starring for the Midlands outfit is Harry Winks.

The former England international was brought to Leicester from Spurs this summer, in a deal that was seen as a real coup for the Championship side - and Winks is justifying that view at the moment.

He has been key for Maresca in the early part of the season, with his technical ability crucial in helping the side keep possession and dictate the tempo, which is what the boss wants.

That influence was demonstrated perfectly at Carrow Road, as Winks was integral to Leicester’s impressive performance, and it was backed up by a stat shared by Sofascore, which showed he did not misplace one pass.

Of the 83 Winks made, which is a significant number, all found a Leicester teammate.

Whilst some have accused the 27-year-old of keeping it safe in the past, the value of having someone who always keeps possession can’t be underestimated, and Maresca is clearly a huge fan, as he has made Winks an important figure in his team.

Leicester move could be exactly what Winks needed

We know that Winks had struggled over the years, so this was a big move for the player this summer, and he will be delighted with how it’s played out in the opening weeks.

Maresca made changes for the trip to Norfolk, but it’s noticeable that Winks has been a mainstay, and it looks like he won’t be rotated moving forward.

More importantly, Winks seems to be enjoying this added responsibility, and even though he may feel he should be a Premier League player, he will be determined to get the Foxes back to that level.

What next for Leicester?

Next up for Winks and Leicester is a home game against Bristol City, which is going to be a real challenge as Nigel Pearson’s side are unbeaten in four, and they’ve only lost one game this season.

But, Leicester will be full of confidence, and they are quickly establishing themselves as the team to beat in the division. The trip to Norwich was a tough one on paper, but they navigated through it very well, with a professional, clinical display.

The Robins will present a different challenge, and Hulls’ win at the King Power will be a reminder for Leicester that they can’t afford any complacency. You can be sure that experienced figures in the dressing room, including Winks, will ensure that standards don’t slip though.